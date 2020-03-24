International Superstar Jamie Foxx Cooperates with FightToFame in His New Film

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 24 March 2020 – Invested by FightToFame Pictures, international superstar Jamie Foxx and Hollywood’s famous film company CLS will jointly produce the film When We Pray.

As one of Hollywood’s most famous, best international superstars, Jamie Foxx has been loved by film audiences worldwide. For his outstanding performance in the biographical film Ray, he won the Oscar for Best Actor, British Film Academy Award for Best Actor, Golden Globe Award for Best Music / Comedy Actor. In the same year, he was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in the action film Collateral. Other outstanding characters include Django in the film Django Unchained, and the super villain “Electro” in The Amazing Spider-man 2.













It is understood that the new film When We Pray produced by FightToFame Pictures in collaboration with Jamie Foxx and co-produced by the well-known Hollywood film company CLS; the film is very humanistic and tells about the touching story of two brothers worked as pastors in different churches of a community.

Carrie, a well-known film producer and founding chairman of FightToFame Pictures, said: Jamie Foxx is not only deeply rooted in the acting skills of Hollywood international superstars, but also the box office of his film has won the favor of film audiences. This is the reason why FightToFame Pictures and the well-known Hollywood film company CLS invested in the new film When We Pray by Jamie Foxx. In addition to Jamie Foxx’s love of the film’s script, with the understanding of Asian film market by FightToFame Pictures, we believe that the film will be loved by audiences. In particular, FightToFame’s original film mode cultivates and creates battle heroes, and plans to appear in the film. This move will make the film loved by fans in many countries and regions around the world when it is released worldwide, and get a good performance at the box office.

“Philip Diaz, founding chairman of Cinema Libre Studio, well-known Hollywood producer, director, and president of the FightToFame BMS Film Committee, said: “It is an honor to work with such a talented and passionate person. Because Jamie Foxx, I am very happy that our new partner FightToFame Pictures has given Jamie a completely free creative space to produce a story that he has always wanted to tell from his heart, thus launching this new and unique collaboration. “

Jamie Foxx is about to work with Michael B. Jordan and Bry Larson in Warner Bros.’s legal drama Just Mercy, directed by Destin Clayton, and has been well received. Next, he will show his voice in Disney / Pixar’s first black character-led animated film, Soul, which will be screened on June 19.

FightToFame Pictures is the only institution in the world that truly cultivates action stars, trains fighting heroes, world champions, and stars in Hollywood action films. Make full use of the original business model to help a group of dream sports athletes, champions of boxing. Hollywood action blockbusters invested by FightToFame make them become new Hollywood action international superstars.

