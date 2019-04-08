Internet Economy Summit Maps Out the Data-driven Economy with Tech Gurus and Business Leaders

Heads from AWS, Alibaba, Twitter and the World Economic Forum will examine the digital economic revolution at influential Hong Kong summit, April 15-16

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 April 2019 – The urgent challenges and exciting opportunities of the ongoing digital revolution will be discussed at the Internet Economy Summit (IES) 2019 — a two-day event examining how today’s innovations will transform tomorrow’s economy.

Now approaching its fourth edition, the Internet Economy Summit is jointly organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and Cyberport. More than 2,000 tech gurus, adventurous entrepreneurs and investors will gather to map out the possibilities presented by emerging technologies at one of Hong Kong’s largest annual new economy summits, which will take place at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) during April 15-16.

Senior figures from tech giants such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Twitter, Alibaba Group, Zhong An and Microsoft are among the line-up of more than 80 guest speakers confirmed to deliver keynote speeches and participate in panel talks focused around the zeitgeist-grabbing topic of “Digital Economy * Redefines our Future” during the six specialist forums. Officials representing the Hong Kong SAR Government set to address the audience include Mrs Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive; Mr Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary; and Mr Nicholas Yang, the Secretary for Innovation and Technology.

“The arrival of 5G, connectivity of everything, Big Data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) are ushering in a new digital revolution, which will profoundly change the way we live, work and do business,” said Dr. Lee George Lam, Chairman of Cyberport. “This year’s IES gathers leading tech executives, entrepreneurs and investors to explore the most important disruptive innovations in business and technology, offering an exciting sneak peek into the future.”

“These discussions will be particularly of interest to business leaders, investors and entrepreneurs who want to stay ahead of the curve by embracing the latest technology trends and opportunities to transform their business model, develop new products and services, and make more informed investment decisions.” Dr. Lam continued.

On the first day (April 15) of the event, the Visionary Forum will feature international figureheads, while the Chambers Forum in the afternoon will focus on regional trends. Key trends and technologies will be brought sharply into focus on the second day (April 16) through the themed Fintech Forum, AI Forum, Enterprise 4.0 Forum and Cybersecurity Forum.

Throughout the summit sessions, key innovations in blockchain, supply chain and quantum computing will also be discussed. The spotlight will also be shone on the tech trends certain to reshape business and society in the coming years, such as FinTech, InsurTech, virtual banking and enterprise tech.

Taking in the larger picture, some talks will shed light on the need for sustainable practice, growing smart city integration and “smart lifestyles”. Attendees will also learn about the “Industry 4.0” as well as the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation across the Greater Bay Area and beyond. Ms Sandra Särav, Global Affairs Director at the Estonian government’s Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, will be present to introduce the audience to the country’s unique digital society and e-solutions to foreign visitors.

IES attracts the world’s most renowned major tech firms, leaders, innovators and investors. Mr Bob Kimball, General Counsel of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Ms Maya Hari, Twitter’s Vice President of Asia Pacific, will be among this year’s line-up of speakers. IES will also welcome Ms Angel Zhao, President of Alibaba Global Business Group, and Zhong Xiangqun, Chief Operating Officer of Bank of China (Hong Kong), representing the business and finance sectors.

Mr David Aikman, the World Economic Forum’s Chief Representative Officer of Greater China; Mr Nigel Duffy, EY’s Global Artificial Intelligence Leader; and Prof Steven Weber from the UC Berkeley School of Information will provide attendees with more insights and inspiration.

Concurrent with the IES will be the International ICT Expo (13-16 April) and the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Spring Edition) organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. The two shows will gather more than 3,600 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions, showcasing cutting-edge solutions and electronic products.

For more details of the IES programme rundown and full speaker line-up, please visit: www.ieconomysummit.hk

Members of the media interested in interviewing the speakers can fill in the interview request form and email it to peggy.mak@creativegp.com by 10 April 2019.