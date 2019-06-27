BANK OF AMERICA: These 10 crucially important events will determine the fate of internet and gaming stocks in the second half of 2019

Bank of America Merrill Lynch outlined more than 60 events that could shake up the internet and gaming sector in the second half of 2019.

The firm’s analysis includes the companies that are likely to reap the most benefit from each event, and which firms face the greatest risk.

Here are ten of the biggest events investors should look out for in the internet and gaming space for the second half of 2019.

The rest of 2019 is set to be an exciting year for internet and gaming companies.

A team of analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch broke down which events in the second half of 2019 will have the greatest impact on the space.

From Google’s launch of its gaming platform to some of the biggest tech conferences, here are ten events in the internet and gaming space – listed in chronological order – that could move the market in the second half of 2019:

G20 summit in Osaka

source NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images

When: June 26-28

Why: Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping could impact the retail supply chain and third-party sellers based in China.

Potential winners/losers: Amazon, Wayfair

Amazon Prime Day

source Getty/Helen H. Richardson

When: July 15-16

Why: Analysts from Bank of America expect Amazon to offer attractive deals on electronics and possible discounted Prime memberships.

Potential winners: Amazon

Potential losers: eBay, retail sector

From Insider Picks: Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching – check out the best deals we expect to see again this year

House and Senate hearings on Facebook’s Libra

source Getty Images

When: July 16-17

Why: According to Bank of America’s analysts, Facebooks plans on fully cooperating with the hearing but has no intention of pausing the project.

Potential winner/loser: Facebook, of course

Democratic primary debates

caption Democratic debate stage in Miami source Reuters

When: Second half of 2019

Why: Privacy and antitrust regulation on big tech companies are expected to major topics in the Democratic debates.

Potential winners/losers: Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet

Amazon’s NFL partnership

When: Second half of 2019

Why: The National Football League is reportedly looking for a new digital streaming partner to replace DirecTV, and has reportedly already held conversations with Amazon about striking a deal this year.

Potential winners: Amazon

Potential losers: Netflix

Advertising Week

source Hope King/BI Intelligence

When: September 23-26

Why: Executives from Facebook, Snap, Twitter, and Google are all expected to speak at the global advertising conference.

Potential winners: Facebook, Alphabet, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap, Amazon

TwitchCon

source Nick Bastone/Business Insider

When: September 27-29

Why: The annual streaming conference put on by Amazon-owned Twitch is likely to be filled with new announcements for streaming features, content investments, and eSports developments.

Potential winners: Amazon, Activision, Electronic Arts

Potential losers: Facebook, Google

Google’s Stadia launch

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

When: November

Why: Alphabet’s Google is expected to release its gaming platform, Stadia, in 14 countries with about 60 games starting at $10 a month.

Potential winners: Alphabet, Electronic Arts, Activision, Take Two Interactive

Disney+ launch

source Disney

When: November 12

Why: Disney is expected to release its own streaming service, Disney+, to compete directly with Netflix.

Potential winners/losers: Amazon, Netflix

AWS Re:Invent conference

source Amazon

When: December 2-6

Why: Amazon’s most important event for Amazon Web Service’s customers will receive a lot of attention from the investor community, according to Bank of America’s analysts.

Potential winners: Amazon

Potential losers: Microsoft, Alphabet

