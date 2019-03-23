The internet erupted with some spectacular memes after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation

By
Sarah Gray, Insider
-
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 01: Outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller laughs while listening to remarks from former Director of the CIA, George Tenet, during Mueller's farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice August 1, 2013 in Washington, DC. Mueller has served as the Director of the FBI since 2001.

caption
WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 01: Outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller laughs while listening to remarks from former Director of the CIA, George Tenet, during Mueller’s farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice August 1, 2013 in Washington, DC. Mueller has served as the Director of the FBI since 2001.
source
Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office delivered its long-awaited report to the US Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening.
  • Beyond reports that Mueller’s office is not recommending any further indictments, the American people are in the dark about what is in this report, which has been nearly two years in the making.
  • We may not know the contents of the Mueller report, but sometimes the more important thing is the memes the internet contributed along the way.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office delivered its long-awaited report to the US Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening.

Beyond reports that there will be no further indictments, the American people do not yet know the contents of the report, which has been almost two years in the making.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from having a field day. We may not know the contents of the Mueller report, but sometimes the more important things are the memes the internet contributed along the way.

Here are a few of them:

Smash Mouth made an appearance

caption
FILE PHOTO – Robert Mueller reacts to applause from the audience during his farewell ceremony at the Justice Department in Washington
source
Thomson Reuters

Shortly after the news dropped, a Scribd user updated a document titled “Report from the Special Counsel Investigation into Russian Interference During and Before the 2016 Presidential Election.

Report from the SpecialCou… by onScribd

As did Shen Yun

And things got a little desperate (housewives)

And a bit mean (girls)

Trump “shouted” at Frank Giaccio, the “lawn mower kid.”

And MacGruber’s notebook was found.

And, things detoured to the Jersey shore.

And the memes were rounded out with some solid posts on Twitter.