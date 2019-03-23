The internet erupted with some spectacular memes after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation

- source
- Win McNamee/Getty Images
- Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office delivered its long-awaited report to the US Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening.
- Beyond reports that Mueller’s office is not recommending any further indictments, the American people are in the dark about what is in this report, which has been nearly two years in the making.
- We may not know the contents of the Mueller report, but sometimes the more important thing is the memes the internet contributed along the way.
Here are a few of them:
Smash Mouth made an appearance
- source
- Thomson Reuters
Shortly after the news dropped, a Scribd user updated a document titled “Report from the Special Counsel Investigation into Russian Interference During and Before the 2016 Presidential Election.”
Report from the SpecialCou… by onScribd
As did Shen Yun
I can't believe this was the first page of the Mueller Report. #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/naDgkTnbv2
— Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) March 22, 2019
And things got a little desperate (housewives)
EXCLUSIVE: The full leaked Mueller report pic.twitter.com/SJTd5GztCU
— Ira Madison III (@ira) March 22, 2019
And a bit mean (girls)
exclusive first look inside the mueller report pic.twitter.com/TvROpMyMxQ
— David Mack (@davidmackau) March 22, 2019
Trump “shouted” at Frank Giaccio, the “lawn mower kid.”
HAVE YOU SEEN WHAT'S IN THE MUELLER REPORT YET? pic.twitter.com/Gj247Yy3mF
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 22, 2019
And MacGruber’s notebook was found.
The Mueller Report isn’t quite what I expected pic.twitter.com/Le6rijtqxW
— Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 22, 2019
And, things detoured to the Jersey shore.
The Mueller Report is earth shattering pic.twitter.com/ejjQ46X2kD
— jon (@prasejeebus) March 22, 2019
And the memes were rounded out with some solid posts on Twitter.
post it on medium you coward
— Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) March 22, 2019
So weird that this is the entirety of Mueller’s report https://t.co/nnFPxOv90o
— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 22, 2019
FROM: Mueller, Robert
TO: Barr, William
SUBJECT: Final report
Hey – attaching report. Thanks.
—-
FROM: Mueller, Robert
TO: Barr, William
SUBJECT: Re: Final report ????
Oops sorry. Actually attaching this time. Lol
????
— Emmy Bengtson (@EmmyA2) March 22, 2019
