The internet erupted with some spectacular memes after special counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on the Russia investigation

caption WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 01: Outgoing FBI Director Robert Mueller laughs while listening to remarks from former Director of the CIA, George Tenet, during Mueller’s farewell ceremony at the Department of Justice August 1, 2013 in Washington, DC. Mueller has served as the Director of the FBI since 2001. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office delivered its long-awaited report to the US Attorney General William Barr on Friday evening.

Beyond reports that Mueller’s office is not recommending any further indictments, the American people are in the dark about what is in this report, which has been nearly two years in the making.

We may not know the contents of the Mueller report, but sometimes the more important thing is the memes the internet contributed along the way.

Here are a few of them:

Smash Mouth made an appearance

caption FILE PHOTO – Robert Mueller reacts to applause from the audience during his farewell ceremony at the Justice Department in Washington source Thomson Reuters

Shortly after the news dropped, a Scribd user updated a document titled “Report from the Special Counsel Investigation into Russian Interference During and Before the 2016 Presidential Election.”

As did Shen Yun

I can't believe this was the first page of the Mueller Report. #MuellerReport pic.twitter.com/naDgkTnbv2 — Chris Franjola (@ChrisFranjola) March 22, 2019

And things got a little desperate (housewives)

EXCLUSIVE: The full leaked Mueller report pic.twitter.com/SJTd5GztCU — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 22, 2019

And a bit mean (girls)

exclusive first look inside the mueller report pic.twitter.com/TvROpMyMxQ — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 22, 2019

Trump “shouted” at Frank Giaccio, the “lawn mower kid.”

HAVE YOU SEEN WHAT'S IN THE MUELLER REPORT YET? pic.twitter.com/Gj247Yy3mF — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 22, 2019

And MacGruber’s notebook was found.

The Mueller Report isn’t quite what I expected pic.twitter.com/Le6rijtqxW — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 22, 2019

And, things detoured to the Jersey shore.

The Mueller Report is earth shattering pic.twitter.com/ejjQ46X2kD — jon (@prasejeebus) March 22, 2019

And the memes were rounded out with some solid posts on Twitter.

post it on medium you coward — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) March 22, 2019

So weird that this is the entirety of Mueller’s report https://t.co/nnFPxOv90o — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) March 22, 2019