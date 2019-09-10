The Internet is blowing up with bewildered reactions and memes about Trump’s abrupt firing of National Security Adviser John Bolton

The Internet blew up with bewildered reactions and plenty of jokes after President Donald Trump abruptly fired National Security Adviser John Bolton.

In a Tuesday tweet, Trump announced that he “informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration.”

Bolton’s abrupt firing came after reports that Trump and Bolton, a long-time defense hawk, disagreed over a controversial plan to host the Taliban for negotiations to end the war in Afghanistan at Camp David.

Throughout his career, Bolton has expressed skepticism of multilateral institutions and long argued for the US to preemptively strike Iran and for the US to engage in regime change efforts around the world.

The New York Times reported that Bolton was “one of the leading voices” arguing against the plan – which Trump revealed he had scrapped in a series of Saturday tweets.

Bolton was named as Trump’s National Security Adviser to replace H.R. McMaster in April of 2018. In his short time in the White House, he strongly pushed for military action against Iran and played a crucial role in the US’ withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Before joining the Trump administration, Bolton worked in a number of positions in the DOJ, the State Department, and in George W. Bush’s administration, where he served as one of the key architects of the US invasion of Iraq.

Bolton isn’t leaving the Trump White House without a fight, and is actively reaching out to reporters to push back on Trump’s characterization of his departure to argue that he voluntary quit – even as White House officials maintain he was fired.

Anti-interventionist politicians on both sides of the aisle celebrated Bolton’s departure.

I commend @realDonaldTrump for this necessary action. The President has great instincts on foreign policy and ending our endless wars. He should be served by those who share those views. https://t.co/XEBwzySxac — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 10, 2019

John Bolton never should have been hired. I hope the president’s next national security adviser will focus on securing peace, not expanding war. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 10, 2019

John Bolton never should have been National Security Advisor in the first place. His extreme policies have undermined our global leadership and national security. Good riddance. https://t.co/mY79mRJOQk — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) September 10, 2019

But not all members of Congress are happy.

Mitt Romney outspoken on Bolton’s firing: “I’m very, very unhappy to hear that he is leaving. It’s a huge loss for the andministration and for the nation.” Asked about a possible replacement, Romney suggests “John Bolton” — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) September 10, 2019

SASC chair Inhofe says he is “disappointed” in Bolton’s ouster: “He’s one of my closest friends” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 10, 2019

I’m legitimately shaken by the grave instability of American foreign policy today. I’m no Bolton fan, but the world is coming apart, and the revolving door of U.S. leadership is disappearing America from the world just at the moment where a stable American hand is most needed. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) September 10, 2019

Internet users cracked plenty of jokes at Bolton’s expense.

Trump: "Hey John, can you come in here a sec? Shut the door." Bolton: "What can I do for you, Mr. President?" Trump: "John, I mustache you for your resignation." Bolton: — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 10, 2019

Bolton now considering releasing the Iran war on his own independent label. — Matt Duss (@mattduss) September 10, 2019

John Bolton is going to get business cards made that say "Freelance War Advocate" and then "At Large" below that. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) September 10, 2019

BREAKING—John Bolton has signed with the Patriots — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 10, 2019

Somewhere in a casting office, a headshot of John Bolton was just pinned to the board for “Dancing with the Stars” Season 29. pic.twitter.com/d0RYCJLZd1 — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) September 10, 2019

informed of his firing as National Security Advisor, John Bolton solemly and with all the dignity accorded to such a powerful office, turned in his ID and 4chan password — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) September 10, 2019