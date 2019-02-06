A Wharton professor and organizational psychologist has a simple question for job candidates to turn the tables on their interviewer

caption Wow the hiring manager with your interview questions. source Steve Debenport/Getty Images

Among the more impressive interview questions to ask the hiring manager is, “If you could change one thing about this organization, what would it be?”

According to Wharton psychologist Adam Grant, it shows you’re curious and creative.

Another expert-approved option is, “How would you score the company on living up to its core values? What’s the one thing you’re working to improve on?”

One of the trickier job-interview questions out there is something along the lines of, “How would you improve our company?”

Your answer reflects how much research you’ve done on this particular organization and industry, and how thoughtful you are in general.

Wharton psychologist Adam Grant recommends turning the tables on your interviewer. When it’s time for you to ask questions, you can ask the person outright, “If you could change one thing about this organization, what would it be?”

A bonus just for you: Click here to claim 30 days of access to Business Insider PRIME

In a video featured in his Work in 60 Seconds series produced in partnership with GZero Media, Grant said it’s one of the most impressive interview questions he’s heard from job candidates. “By giving the interviewer a chance to really think about something novel,” Grant said, “you signal that you’re curious, and that you might also bring some creativity to the table.”

Another, similar question you can ask the interviewer: “How would you score the company on living up to its core values? What’s the one thing you’re working to improve on?” As Peter Harrison, the former CEO of Snagajob, previously told Business Insider, this question is not only a respectful way to learn about potential organizational shortcomings; it also shows your initiative in trying to learn more about how the company operates.

Read more: An executive coach says practically everyone forgets to ask the job interview question that exposes a big red flag

You also have the option to ask about your potential shortcomings as an employee at this company. Traci Wilk, senior vice president of people at The Learning Experience and a former human-resources executive at Starbucks, previously told Business Insider that she was impressed recently when a job candidate asked her, “Knowing that I don’t have the experience in this type of industry or this type of business, but I bring all these other types of skill sets to the table, what do you think my major challenges will be in getting immersed into the company, should I get the job?”

In the Work in 60 seconds video, Grant suggested another question to make the interviewer stop and think: “If you could have any job in this workplace, what would you choose?”