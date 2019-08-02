Introducing China Mobile Hong Kong’s First Flagship Store in Central

Sleek and futuristic interior design to articulate a smart and premium lifestyle

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 2 August 2019 – Hong Kong is making a great leap forward into the 5G era, with the licensing of 3.3GHz, 3.5GHz and 4.9GHz bands just around the corner. The introduction of China Mobile Hong Kong’s (CMHK) newest flagship store in Central today presents Hong Kong’s first ever 5G Experience Store to the public. 5G technology opens up a world of endless possibilities, and this store was built to demonstrate and explain these new opportunities to the public. Customers can experience 5G’s low latency and high volume transmission over multiple simultaneous connections, and learn about the importance of applying 5G technology to commercial and innovative technology sectors; all explained in a comprehensive and easy way.









China Mobile Hong Kong’s first flagship store in Central

High-res photo: https://photos.app.goo.gl/GYoVkvWbkHTB7TWr8





Dr. Li Feng, Chairman of CMHK says: “Earlier this year, CMHK was assigned 26GHz and 28 GHz bands. Hong Kong is well poised to reap the benefits of 5G technology. CMHK will actively participate in the government’s 5G bands auction starting in October this year. We look forward to digitalising the lifestyle of the public with our continuous effort in infrastructural development as well as a comprehensive network. We hope to further promote the implementation of 5G and the development of Hong Kong as a smart city connected by technology.”

Flagship store integrates 5G, lifestyle and smart-tech into daily lives

CMHK’s newest flagship store has two floors, comprising over 2,800 square feet. It is located in the heart of Central on Des Voeux Road Central. The design of this store is in a sleek silver-grey tone with unobstructed floor-to-ceiling windows, a simple look that highlights the technology on display. The store also features a 270-degree panoramic ultra-wide screen that showcases the futuristic digital transformations brought by 5G. The 5G Experience Zone is located on the 1/F of the flagship store, exhibiting a wide spectrum of 5G capabilities to customers. These include live demonstrations of 5G’s low latency and high volume transmission over multiple simultaneous connections with showcases such as the “Remote Claw Robot Arm” and “Portable Live Broadcast Backpack”. Customers can also find the Smart Home Zone on the 1/F, where they can get their hands on all sorts of new digitalised products and discover how 5G and NB-IoT will work together to make life easier at home.





Privilege Club Members’ Zone for a smart and classy lifestyle

The CMHK Privilege Club Members’ Zone in the flagship store provides prioritised one-stop services to our members. The area displays a wide array of hottest smartphones and accessories, along with assistance from our expert Customer Service Representatives. They will be there to provide the latest updates and any assistance on monthly service plans, prepaid cards, value-added services and many more.

CMHK has responded positively to the company’s “5G+” Project aimed at complementing the existing 4G network with 5G infrastructure. This will help to seamlessly integrate 5G into Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud, Big Data, Edge Computing and other information and communications technology. Extending this 5G+ ecosystem into the wider society, the vision of “5G+X”, will not only result in a higher quality of living, but it will also bring Hong Kong closer to becoming an International Innovation and Technology Hub.

CMHK C entral Flagship Store

Address: 54 — 58, Des Voeux Road Central, Central

Opening Hours: 09:30am — 08:30pm daily





About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (“CMHK”) is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 47th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.

The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 4G LTE, 3GHSPA, GPRS, EDGE and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of the 5G network, combining with new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries and promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in the Greater Bay Area.