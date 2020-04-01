Introducing SENTR™ by Primal: Asia’s First Campaign Management Platform (CMP)

Leading Local Agency Launches the Regions First Hybrid Customer Relationship Management and Project Management Tool

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 1 April 2020 – Leading digital marketing agency, Primal, has launched a revolutionary proprietary product — SENTR™. A combination of both traditional project management and customer relationship management tools, this single platform offers the agency a sophisticated and streamlined way to improve and manage the online performance of their clients.













SENTR™ (is an amalgam of project management and customer relationship management; a next-generation communication and campaign management platform (CMP). Exclusively created in-house at Primal, the tool focuses on three main pain points for clients and agencies alike: reporting, task management and third-party integrations. The difference is that SENTR™ provides more coherent, organised and structured work parameters, as Mark McDowell, Managing Director of Primal, states: “This new tool enables efficient allocation of resources, streamlined reporting and, most importantly, increased transparency for clients. Overall, we find that SENTR™ increases employee efficiency by as much as 70%.”





SENTR™ provides personalised reports and live connectivity, allowing clients to see precisely what is happening with their campaigns minute by minute; something hereto unseen in the digital marketing world. At the same time, through systematising and improving program processes, agency staff can make better use of resources to plan and execute strategies and reduce time spent on campaign administration. Crucially, the framework enhances critical information flow between internal tools and external technologies, such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Google.





“Almost all decent agencies are creative, agile and proactive, that’s run-of-the-mill, what sets Primal apart is SENTR™ — something truly revolutionary,” says Ronnie Chin, General Manager for Primal Malaysia. “We now have the opportunity to offer clients a product that will give them a competitive advantage over their rivals; a CMP platform that’s guaranteed to maximise budgets, optimise efficiency and get results.”





About Primal

Started in 2015, Primal is an integrated digital agency in South-East Asia with offices in Bangkok, Thailand; Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Staffed by an international team of over 100 technical and creative experts, we specialise in three main product areas: SEO, Media and Creative. Primal is renowned for delivering state-of-the-art digital solutions, especially related to sales and marketing solutions, data-driven campaigns and unique content.



