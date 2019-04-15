INTRODUCING: The 100 people transforming the world of business

source Business Insider

The world of business is changing rapidly.

Artificial intelligence and autonomous vehicles promise to change just about everything. Over-the-top viewing, or OTT, is transforming how we entertain ourselves. Direct-to-consumer brands are changing how we shop. There are new ways to go to the doctor, new ways of working, and new ways to invest.

And urgent conversations are being had about purpose, the beneficiaries of these innovations, and what should be done to help those who risk being left behind.

For more than 10 years, Business Insider has focused on these transformative forces and the people behind them.

So this spring, we asked our newsroom to identify the people having an outsize impact on business.

From tech titans to rising stars, groundbreaking scientists to social activists, these 100 people are driving real change in their industries.