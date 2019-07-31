A British inventor just tested his jetpack suit with Royal Navy ships, and the video is out of this world

caption Richard Browning CEO of Gravity Industries and the Chief Test Pilot, wears a Jet Suit and flies with second Test Pilot during a demonstration flight on May 22, 2019 in Belgrade, Serbia. source Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Inventor Richard Browning tested a jet suit with the Royal Navy, using the suit to move between boats moving at 20 knots.

Browning made flying between the boats “look so easy,” Lt. Lauren Webber said in a Royal Navy press release.

The jet suits have five turbines and can move at up to 32 miles per hour.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Inventor and former Royal Marines reservist Richard Browning tested a jet-powered suit that allows the wearer to hover and hop between surfaces – in this case, the fast patrol boat HMS Dasher and Royal Navy test boats.

Browning tested his jet-powered suit in the Solent, a body of water between mainland Britain and the Isle of Wight in the UK.

“Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No it’s Rocket Man! Inventor, pilot and former Royal Marines Reservist Richard Browning, along side HMS Dasher, tested his jet-powered body suit over the water of the Solent for the very first time,” the Royal Navy announced via Twitter on Tuesday.

Is it a bird ????? Is it a plane✈️? No it's Rocket Man ????! Inventor, pilot and former Royal Marines Reservist Richard Browning, along side HMS Dasher, tested his jet-powered body suit over the water of the Solent for the very first time.https://t.co/tPS0YqkNMx pic.twitter.com/hqaTktQ3vY — Royal Navy (@RoyalNavy) July 30, 2019

The jetpack had been tested on land, but Browning wanted to test whether it could be used on moving ships. A small landing and launch pad was set up on the Dasher, from which Browning could move between the vessels.

Read more: F-22 Raptor pilots will be the first to get the Air Force’s new, state-of-the-art flight suit

Video shows Browning easily hopping between the Dasher, a P2000 patrol vessel, and two rigid-hull inflatable boats, all moving at 20 knots.

“Richard made taking off and landing on the P2000 look so easy,” Lt. Lauren Webber said in a Royal Navy press release.

The jet suit, built by Browning’s Gravity Industries, can fly for five to 10 minutes, and has a maximum speed of 32 miles per hour, according to the company’s website. Five turbines – one on each forearm, one on each side, and one on the user’s back, allow the user to control movement and blast up to 12,000 feet in the air.

The Drive reports that the suit is highly automated, with information about the suit’s fuel level and other technical statuses transmitted to the user’s helmet display. The Drive also reports that the suit has a wi-fi link so a ground team can keep track of the suit and its wearer.

Despite the excitement about the jet suit, the UK Ministry of Defence has not purchased any as of yet, The Drive reports. At Bastille Day celebrations in June, French inventor Franky Zapata zoomed over the crowd in his Flyboard Air, which allows for a 90-minute flight time. French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron tweeted video of the display, hinting that the device might eventually be used in combat.