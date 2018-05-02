A scientist says he’s invented a replacement for plastic water bottles that fully decomposes in 3 weeks

caption Choose Water’s single-use bottles can purportedly decompose within weeks. source Evening Standard

Choose Water’s “plastic-less” bottle is made of recycled and natural materials which can purportedly decompose within three weeks.

British inventor James Longcroft hopes this will replace single-use plastic bottles and help save oceans from plastic waste.

The outer lining of the bottle is made out of recycled paper donated by businesses, while the waterproof inner lining is made with a composite material Longcroft has developed himself.

All the constituents of the bottle can fully decompose within three weeks when left in water or landfill, and can be eaten by sea creatures, the company told Business Insider in a statement.

The steel cap on the bottle will also rust and fully decompose in about a year, Longcroft told the Evening Standard.

Plastic usually takes hundreds of years to break down.

caption What Longcroft’s bottle would look like while decomposing. source Evening Standard

Longcroft, who lives in Scotland, is still waiting for patents and started crowdfunding for the bottle on Monday. He has set a goal of £25,000 ($34,000), of which he has raised about £8,000 ($11,000) so far.

He hopes to see the bottles available in stores by the end of the year, and that they will be sold for about 85p and 90p (about $1.2) so that they become a viable alternative to plastic, according to The Times.

There are at least 50 million metric tonnes (55 US tons, or 50,000 kg) of plastic in the world’s oceans, EcoWatch reported. An emaciated whale washed up in Spain earlier this year with 29 kg of human trash, including plastic bottles and cans, lodged in its stomach.