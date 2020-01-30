Here’s why the Swiss franc has become the preferred investment for traders hiding out from geopolitical tensions

caption Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Thomas Jordan (R) and Governing Board member Andrea Maechler walk past the new 50 Swiss Franc note during a presentation source Reuters/Ruben Sprich

The Swiss franc keeps marching upward, even as the yen, which it’s usually correlated with, falls.

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Cahill says investors may be using the franc as a hedge against geopolitical risk, while the yen is a hedge against recession.

Investors fearful of geopolitical risk have made the Swiss franc their hideout spot. As recession fears have declined, the price of safe havens like the yen have as well. But the Swiss franc, long thought to move in tandem with the yen, has kept marching upward – Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Cahill says that’s because investors see it as a shield from geopolitical risk. Markets started out the year amid heightened geopolitical tension after the United States killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, triggering an Iranian response. An interim trade deal with China reduced market anxiety, but BlackRock’s geopolitical risk index remains elevated. The franc trades at 0.9694 per dollar, down 5.30% from its 52-week high and fractions of basis points from its 52-week low. The yen now trades at 108.77 per dollar, squarely within its 52-week range. “The market is becoming less worried about global recession risk, but increasingly concerned about the prospect of more pronounced geopolitical tension – and possibly the inflation that accompanies it,” said Cahill, noting that that’s led to the breakdown of one correlation, the franc and the yen, and birthed a new one: the franc tracking gold. Gold and the Swiss franc rise more than the yen does during periods of military conflict and accelerating inflation, Cahill said. “There are probably good fundamental reasons for this relationship,” he added. Besides being backed by gold reserves until 1999, “Switzerland’s neutrality and long-standing reputation for safety, security, and caution could easily be compared to the precious metal.”

caption Foreign banks are making more CHF denominated deposits source Goldman Sachs

Gold is expensive right now: The precious metal is trading near the top of its 52-week range, at $1580.95, after it hit seven-year highs last week. Meanwhile, much of the inflows into the franc are coming from foreign banks increasing their CHF-denominated deposits, Cahill said.