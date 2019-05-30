Invinity Group Will Launch FinzTrade, Malaysia’s First AI-Enabled Stock Trading Education Portal

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 May 2019 – FinzTrade, Malaysia’s first AI-enabled (Artificial Intelligence) stock trading education portal, which focuses on helping novice traders level-up their trading game, will be launched by Invinity Group on June 18 2019 with a promise to be a game changer in the industry.





The current economic situation does not augur well for many as the cost of living in the country has increased significantly. As a result, many people have resorted to trying their luck in stock trading as a means to earn supplemental income. Unfortunately, it is generally known that only 10 percent of traders achieve success in the market and the other 90 percent fails, due to two main factors: inadequate trading knowledge and trading done based on emotions. FinzTrade therefore seeks to eliminate these factors by sharing its stock trading experience with the users so that they can become informed traders and trade objectively.





Novice, experienced traders or anyone who would like to start stock trading can find out more about FinzTrade by attending the launch event on 18 Jun 2019. At the launch event, participants will also get to hear guest speakers talk about how emotions can affect stock trading and the relevance of short-term trading in any market cycle. To get a free admission ticket worth RM128 and stand a chance to get free access to the portal when attending the event, one can register at www.finztrade.com .





About Invinity Group

Invinity Group is a Fintech company specialising in financial and operational solutions with Artificial Intelligence capabilities. The company aims to help individuals or corporate organisations achieve their sustainable growth through its AI-enabled solutions. As a fast-growing Fintech, Invinity believes in innovating solutions that will add value and cater to their customers’ progressive needs through its subsidiaries of IT Solutions, Asset Management, Consulting and Ventures.