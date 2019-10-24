14 photos of people wearing ‘invisible’ sweaters that will make you do a double take

caption Mady and Monette Malroux, 2015. source Joseph Ford

Photographer Joseph Ford and creative knitter Nina Dodd spent years collaborating on a project called “Invisible Jumpers.”

Dressed up in custom knitted garments, the subjects of each photo in the series match their backgrounds so well that viewers may need to look twice in order to spot them.

Photographer Joseph Ford has always had an interest in optical illusions. So when he met Nina Dodd, an inventive knitter who created a sweater that resembled a bus seat cover, he realized he could add a human element to his work.

Together, the two spent thousands of hours scouting locations, creating “camouflage” garments, and photographing humans, animals, and inanimate objects blending into their environment.

Keep scrolling to see their work and to learn the inspiration behind their “Invisible Jumpers” series.

caption Fatboy Slim, 2018. source Joseph Ford

For the project, Dodd would hand-knit a garment inspired by a chosen location. Ford would then photograph the models, animals, or even inanimate objects, blending into their environment.

Before he was photographing subjects disappearing into the background, Ford was working on a series of diptychs that matched an aerial landscape on one side with a piece of clothing or a detail of a garment on the other.

caption Venus, 2015. source Joseph Ford

Ford, who has been a full-time photographer since he was 26 years old, has spent much of his career focusing on optical illusions.

“After several years of shooting still life, I was looking for a way to continue exploring optical illusions with a human element, so I started working with knitter Nina Dodd,” he told Insider.

caption Nina, 2018. source Joseph Ford

The photographer explained that Dodd had a passion for buses and inventive knitting, both of which inspired the duo’s series.

“Invisible Jumpers” started after Dodd showed Ford a sweater she had knitted that resembled the seat covers of a bus.

caption Jimmy, 2014. source Joseph Ford

“This seemed too good of an opportunity to miss, so we found an eye-catching model and photographed him,” Ford said.

From there, Ford began scouting locations for more images and working out how he wanted to place each model in the landscape.

caption Fimber Bravo, 2018. source Joseph Ford

Each photo in the series could take anywhere from days to weeks to prepare.

“I have generally started with an idea. ‘Could I photograph someone blending into a cherry blossom?’ Then I go looking for the perfect location,” Ford said.

caption Cherry blossom. source Joseph Ford

“In this case, it took several days of research to find the right trees. They had to be big enough to take the weight of a swing with a branch at the right height, and in a place where there wouldn’t be too many other distracting elements in the shot.”

He added that the locations “have to be eye-catching but simple enough to be able to be knit.”

caption Knitting track. source Joseph Ford

“They have to be places that aren’t going to change too fast, as the knitting takes a few weeks,” he said. “It would have been terrible to prepare a sweater and then not be able to shoot because the location had been demolished.”

After finding the perfect location, Ford would photograph someone standing where he would like the model to be in the final image.

caption Lo, Beachy Head, 2018. source Joseph Ford

He would then draw over the initial photograph with colors and patterns so that Dodd could plan how to knit the garment.

And while the final images are impressive, they didn’t come without challenges.

caption Buddy and Taboushka, 2018. source Joseph Ford

When asked what the most difficult part of the series was, Ford responded, “So many difficult things!”

The photographer explained that one of the hardest parts of the project was finding a location where he could shoot for hours in order to achieve “just the right light to create the perfect blend.”

caption Tom and Dre, 2019. source Joseph Ford

“For example, if the light had been different in the shot of the fishermen, the sea wouldn’t have matched the color of the sweaters,” he added.

Having to climb over a high wall with all of his equipment in order to capture this photo was also a challenge.

caption Monsieur Chat, 2017. source Joseph Ford

“For the picture with Monsieur Chat, a French graffiti artist, we needed to find a place where we could paint the giant yellow cat without being disturbed or arrested. We searched for days and finally found an abandoned factory that was perfect for the shoot. However, it was fenced off and we had to climb over a high wall with all the equipment,” he explained.

But Ford told Insider that a big reason why he took on this project was that he loves setting challenges for himself.

caption Malik, 2016. source Joseph Ford

“At a time when it is often assumed that anything out of the ordinary in photography is solely the result of Photoshop or CGI, it is satisfying to work with a deliberately slow, hand-crafted medium,” he added.

“The results aren’t perfect,” he said. “There are bits that don’t match up, but the images still work.”

caption Calum, 2017. source Joseph Ford

Five years and thousands of hours of knitting later, Ford and Dodd’s work has paid off.

People from all over the world have been captivated by the duo’s work, and the photos have since been published in a book.

caption Knit teapot. source Joseph Ford

