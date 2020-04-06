7 horror movies with strong female leads you should watch if you loved ‘The Invisible Man’

caption Elisabeth Moss starred in “The Invisible Man.” source Universal Pictures

“The Invisible Man” is one of the best thrillers of the year, so far. If you’ve already seen it or are unable to rent it, there are quite a few other options with a similar vibe.

Films like “Revenge” and “Raw” feature strong female leads who manage to overcome terrifying situations, much like Elisabeth Moss’ character in “The Invisible Man.”

And titles such as “The Babadook” and “Black Swan” are suspenseful and scary in all the right moments, calling to mind some of most intense scenes from Leigh Whannell’s 2020 thriller.

“The Invisible Man” is a terrifying thriller starring Elisabeth Moss that was released earlier this year. It’s easily one of the best horror movies of 2020, so far, and is currently available to rent on sites like Amazon Prime video and Google Play.

But for fans who have already seen it or are looking for something similar to watch, there are plenty of tense movies that also feature a female lead available to stream, like “Raw,” “Revenge,” and “The Babadook.”

Here are seven movies to watch if you loved “The Invisible Man.”

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“Revenge” focuses on a woman left for dead in the desert who comes back with a vengeance.

Where to watch: Available for free on Shudder, or to rent on Amazon Prime video and Google Play

What it’s about: “Jen is enjoying a romantic getaway with her wealthy boyfriend, which is suddenly disrupted when his sleazy friends arrive for an unannounced hunting trip. Tension mounts until the situation abruptly – and viciously – intensifies, culminating in a shocking act that leaves Jen left for dead. Unfortunately for her assailants, Jen survives and reemerges with a relentless, wrathful intent: revenge.”

Why you should watch: Ferocious, gory, and unabashedly feminist, “Revenge,” is an updated take on vengeance films that’s a lot less exploitative than some of its predecessors like “I Spit On Your Grave.”

Anchored by a powerful performance by star Matilda Lutz, and uncompromising in its bloody violence, “Revenge” is one of the most empowering horror movies in recent years. And, much like “The Invisible Man,” it finally allows a female-identifying character to be more than just a victim.

“Raw” is a French-Belgian horror film about a vegetarian who develops a taste for human flesh.

Where to watch: Available to rent on Amazon Prime video, Google Play, iTunes, and more

What it’s about: “Desperate to fit in during the first week of school, Justine strays from her principles and faces the unexpected consequences of her actions as her true self emerges.”

Why you should watch: Gore-averse viewers should definitely steer clear of “Raw,” which contains as much bloody imagery and bone-crunching sounds as its premise might suggest. Much like “The Invisible Man,” “Raw” focuses on Justine’s slow descent into paranoia and madness, culminating in an unforgettable and bloody conclusion.

But mixed in with the gore is a compelling meditation on human appetites and the way we satiate them – as well as a pretty intense sex scene. Plus, lead actress Garance Marillier is perfect as a timid vegetarian who quickly takes control of her appetites, sexual and otherwise.

“Black Swan” is a twisted psychological thriller starring Natalie Portman.

Where to watch: Available to stream on sites like Amazon Prime video and Google Play

What it’s about: “Obsession drives a devoted ballerina to the brink of madness in this compelling masterpiece.”

Why you should watch: Much like “The Invisible Man,” “Black Swan” follows a woman named Nina (Portman) as she struggles to keep her grip on her sanity, and grows increasingly paranoid of the threats around her.

While Cecilia in “The Invisible Man” wasn’t hallucinating Adrian’s invisible attacks, Nina’s perception of reality is far more shaky – and leads to a shockingly violent finale.

“The Babadook” is an exploration of grief and mental illness.

Where to watch: Available to rent on sites like Amazon Prime video and Google Play

What it’s about: “In this terrifying thriller, a mother must protect her son from an evil, supernatural entity that has escaped the pages of a children’s book and is lurking in their home.”

Why you should watch: A moving allegory of grief, as well as a terrifying thriller, “The Babadook” features a brilliant performance from lead actress Esther Davis, as a bereft woman battling demons that have become all too real.

Similar to Cecilia in “The Invisible Man,” Esther struggles to convince others of her plight, eventually isolating herself in her house and nearly killing her young son when she becomes possessed. But like Cecilia, she’s able to overcome the force terrorizing her (in this case, lingering grief over her husband’s death) and lead a happy life with her family.

Nicole Kidman stars in the period horror film “The Others.”

Where to stream: Available for free on HBO Go, or to rent on Amazon Prime video and Google Play

What it’s about: “Nicole Kidman delivers a powerful performance as a mother during World War II who moves her two children into an old house on the English coast where they are soon plagued by frightening supernatural forces.”

Why you should watch: Featuring a standout performance by Nicole Kidman as an increasingly paranoid and emotionally fragile mother, “The Others” has a crazy twist, unseen intruders, and lots of jump scares – much like “The Invisible Man.”

“Gone Girl” is based on a novel by Gillian Flynn.

Where to stream: Available to rent on Amazon Prime video, Google Play, etc.

What it’s about: “Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike head an all-star cast in this thriller based on Gillian Flynn’s bestseller about a man suspected of wrongdoing when his wife goes missing.”

Why you should watch: “Gone Girl” was a major hit when it was first released in theaters in 2014, and features a similar setup to “The Invisible Man.” Only instead of a woman trying to prove that she’s not actually crazy for continuing to be haunted by her “dead” ex, it’s a man, played by Affleck.

“Gone Girl” isn’t a perfect film, but the twists and turns will keep you on the edge of your seat.

“It Follows” is about a demon that’s passed from person to person after sex.

Where to stream: Available to rent on Amazon Prime video and iTunes

What it’s about: “After a seemingly innocent sexual encounter, 19-year-old Jay becomes trapped by a vicious curse – ‘it’ is following her, and the only way to save herself is to put others in harm’s way.”

Why you should watch: Chilling, original, and deeply disturbing, “It Follows” will have you looking over your shoulder long after the credits have rolled, much like “The Invisible Man.”

While the setups are much different, the mounting paranoia and plentiful jump scares are perfect for fans of Leigh Whannell’s 2020 thriller.