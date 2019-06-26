An MMA event only open to influencers and celebrities will feature the man who got arrested with Conor McGregor last year

Two new fights plus a main event have been added to BRAVE CF’s invite-only London card, which already features Conor McGregor’s Straight Blast Gym stablemate Cian Cowley.

Cowley famously got arrested with McGregor when the Dublin fighter was seen on video throwing a dolly at a bus carrying UFC fighters last year.

Since then, Cowley has fought four times in mixed martial arts, and will be looking to bounce back from his most recent loss by winning his lightweight fight on July 25.

Cowley is joined by a main event featuring Bubba “I’m A Bad Man” Jenkins, who defends his featherweight title against Lucas Martins.

Business Insider has also learned that two more fights have been added to the show, and one of them features another SBG fighter, Ian Cleary.

LONDON – Two more fights have been added to BRAVE CF’s invite-only event at the 7,500 capacity Copper Box Arena in Stratford, one of London’s host venues for the 2012 Olympic Games.

BRAVE, the biggest cagefighting firm in the Middle East, was founded by Bahrain’s Prince Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa in 2016 and has promoted events in Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

For its 24th show, BRAVE returns to the UK for the second time after BRAVE 13: European Evolution, in Northern Ireland last year.

The London event is not open to the public, as the company is only welcoming influencers, celebrities, and “exclusive” guests.

The first bout announced for the London show on Thursday, July 25 features Cian Cowley, a Straight Blast Gym teammate of Conor McGregor, who fights Maciej Gierszewski at lightweight.

Cowley famously got arrested with McGregor when the Dublin fighter was seen on video throwing a dolly through a bus carrying UFC athletes last year. They appeared in a Brooklyn court together months later, pleading guilty.

Cowley’s fight record is two wins against two losses, and he will be looking to bounce back from his latest defeat – a decision loss to John Brewin at BRAVE 22 – by scalping Gierszewski next month.

Since Cowley’s addition to the show, a main event has been added which sees Bubba “I’m A Bad Man” Jenkins defend his featherweight title against Lucas Martins. Jenkins will test his multi-faceted fight style against the experience of Martins, who will compete in his 25th pro fight.

Now, Business Insider has learned through sources close to the event that two more fights will take place at the Copper Box.

Bahraini bantamweight Gamzat Magomedov fights another SBG athlete Ian Cleary, while Rami Hamed from Lebanon battles Cleary’s countryman Paul Lawrence, from Rush, Leinster, in Ireland.

There is a clear Irish presence to BRAVE CF’s card, with McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh taking at least two athletes to London – Cowley and Cleary.

Kavanagh’s fighters are on a tear of late with middleweight bruiser Charlie Ward beating Justin Moore by stoppage, and James Gallagher eeking out a decision win over Jeremiah Labiano at Bellator’s recent London show at Wembley Arena on Saturday.

