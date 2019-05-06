The next major iPhone update coming this fall will make Apple’s apps much more useful, report says

caption Apple’s iPhone XS source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple will announce updates to several of its iPhone apps like Heath, Reminders, iMessage, and Maps among others at its developers conference next month, according to Bloomberg.

The updates would come amidst mounting concerns that Apple is making it difficult for third-party developers to compete with its own services.

Apple typically releases its new iOS software in the fall alongside new iPhones.

Apple is planning to announce a host of new iPhone features at its annual developers conference next month that introduce improvements to the company’s core apps, according to Bloomberg.

The new software, likely to be called iOS 13, will reportedly sprinkle many minor updates across Apple’s roster of apps like Apple Maps, Reminders, iMessage, and Health among others that could make them more compelling options to third-party alternatives.

Apple typically unveils new software for its iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac devices at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. But previous reports had suggested that this year’s update will be more iPad-centric, while Bloomberg’s latest piece provides a deeper look at what we can expect to see on the iPhone later this year.

Apple will redesign its Health app with a new section called “hearing health,” which would track the volume of music being played through headphones as well as noise from your surroundings, says Bloomberg. The app will also feature a new homepage that more clearly shows a user’s activity from the day and improved menstrual cycle tracking. Apple’s iOS 13 update will also bring a new Sleep Mode that will mute notifications, turn on Do Not Disturb, and dim the lock screen, the report indicates.

The company is also updating the iPhone’s Screen Time functionality to include a new feature that makes it possible for parents to impose restrictions on who their children can contact at certain times during the day, says Bloomberg. The refresh would come after a report from The New York Times recently found that Apple had removed a number of parental controls apps from the App Store following the launch of its own Screen Time feature in iOS 12 last fall.

Apple’s iMessage service will get an update that allows users to set a display name and photo much like WhatsApp, the report says, while Apple Maps will get a refresh that makes it easier to set frequently visited locations. As previous reports from 9to5Mac have indicated, Apple will also add a system-wide Dark Mode to iOS 13 and will combine Find My Friends and Find My iPhone into a single new app.

The iPhone’s Reminders app will also get a new interface that divides tasks into four categories: tasks for today, all tasks, scheduled tasks, and flagged tasks, according to Bloomberg. Mail and Safari will get new updates too, and iOS 13 will bring general system-wide performance improvements to Apple devices as well, the report says.

The biggest new features coming to the iPad reportedly include the ability to use Apple’s tablet as a second display for Mac computers and improved multitasking. This could include a new interface that lets users tab through different versions of the same app on the iPad.

Apple has long been criticized over the quality of its first-party apps, and if Bloomberg’s report is any indication, it appears that the company is looking to reverse that perception. In some cases, third-party alternatives offer more features and customization than Apple’s own apps, as my colleague Dave Smith details here.

The update would also come as Apple navigates its relationship with developers amidst concerns that its control over the App Store and the iPhone’s software gives it an unfair advantage when competing against third-party apps. Spotify, for example, filed an antitrust complaint with the European Union in March over the 30% tax it charges on purchases made through Apple’s payment system.

Apple typically release its software updates in the fall to coincide with its new iPhone product launches.

Apple kicks off its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 3rd in San Jose, California.