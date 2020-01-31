Iowa has voted first in each presidential primary season since 1972.

Historically, winning Iowa has been critical for presidential hopefuls.

But this year, the state’s lack of diversity and a large Democratic field have raised questions about the significance of an Iowa victory.

The Iowa caucuses are this Monday, February 3.

View more episodes of Business Insider Today on Facebook.

Iowa’s status as a critical first step for presidential hopefuls could be coming to an end this primary season.

Since 1972, the state has been the first to express its preferences in presidential primaries – Monday’s caucus will mark the thirteenth straight election cycle in which Iowa votes first.

Historically, winning Iowa has been crucially important for presidential hopefuls, who criss-cross the state each primary season to drum up support at events like the Iowa State Fair.

Democrats looking to unseat President Donald Trump have taken notice – out of the past eight competitive Democratic primaries, six of the eventual nominees started their campaigns with a win in the Hawkeye State.

But all that could change in 2020, as a crowded and historically diverse field of candidates is testing the limits of how important winning Iowa really is.

“Winning over those voters has historically and traditionally been a huge sign of viability and credibility,” Business Insider politics reporter Grace Panetta said. “Because everyone looks at Iowa to see, OK, these are the first people expressing their preferences in the nation. How are they feeling? Who are they leaning towards? Who do they support?”

caption Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Democratic presidential candidate, speaking at the Iowa State Fair in August 2019. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Complicating the equation this year is a larger-than-ever field of contenders. Nine Democratic candidates still remain from an original crop of more than two dozen.

Three days ahead of the caucuses, Sen. Bernie Sanders holds the narrowest of leads over the rest of the field in Iowa. The most recent polls showing the top four candidates – Joe Biden, Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg – bunched closely together with no immediately clear frontrunner going into Monday, according to Real Clear Politics’ average of Iowa surveys.

But unlike their Republican counterparts, Democratic primaries and caucuses aren’t winner-take-all – they award delegates proportionally. In Iowa, candidates merely need to earn a minimum of 15% of the caucusgoers’ first-choice preference to earn any delegates. With a field so large, the delegate count in Iowa could be more splintered than ever, and a poor showing on Monday won’t necessarily spell disaster for candidates.

“Because it’s likely to be split up, it’s not necessarily a huge kiss of death if you don’t come in first or second, because there are so many candidates running,” Panetta said.

Iowa’s lack of diversity has led some candidates to downplay the state.

Iowa’s demographics have also led some observers to question the significance of a victory there.

With a population that is overwhelmingly white and disproportionately rural compared to the country at large, Iowa bears little resemblance to the Democratic Party base.

Biden’s campaign has claimed the candidate doesn’t need to win Iowa or New Hampshire – the second state to hold its primary-season vote – to claim the nomination, and has largely focused on campaigning in Nevada and South Carolina, states with more diverse populations.

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign has said the candidate doesn’t need to win Iowa to secure the Democratic nomination. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Meanwhile, self-funded candidate Michael Bloomberg has neglected campaigning in Iowa altogether, instead banking on a strong Super Tuesday in March, when high-delegate states such as Texas and California hold their votes. Only 41 delegates are at stake in Iowa – that’s 1% of the overall total – compared to 415 in California.

Democratic Party leaders have at times this season criticized Iowa’s status as first to vote.

“It is not right that we have a caucus in Iowa that makes it difficult for people to vote, and right after that a primary in New Hampshire, in a little tiny state that does not represent the diversity of America,” Gilberto Hinojosa, chairman of the Texas Democratic Party, told The New York Times in November. “It is bizarre. It makes absolutely no sense except for tradition, and sometimes tradition doesn’t get us anywhere.”

Those factors add up to a vote that just doesn’t seem to hold the same weight it used to.

“In previous cycles, we would see a lot of candidates dropping out after Iowa,” Panetta said. “That’s probably not going to happen with any of the top-tier candidates this time.”

Former Iowa Rep. Dave Nagle shared a similar sentiment with US News and World Report.

“This battle will go further down the line, probably all the way to the convention. It will be chaotic,” he said.