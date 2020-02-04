2020 Democratic candidates are claiming their own Iowa caucus results to fill the vacuum caused by a technical delay. Here’s what they’re saying.

caption Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at the September 2020 presidential Democratic debate. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Democratic presidential candidates are preempting the Iowa caucus’ delayed results as they head off to New Hampshire.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg claimed victory, while Sen. Bernie Sanders released internal campaign data that showed him winning. Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren were also optimistic.

The results were due out late Monday night, but were delayed after an app designed to transmit voter data to the Iowa Democratic Party malfunctioned.

Scroll down to see what the candidates are saying so far. We will update this post as more statements come in.

Democratic presidential frontrunners are hinting at victory at the Iowa caucuses, as a long delay for the official results stretches on.

A new app designed to transmit voter data from 1,700 caucus sites to the state’s centralized Democratic Party office in Iowa was to blame.

Troy Price, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said the results will be out "later" on Tuesday. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, the state Democratic Party has reported data for 0% of the precincts.

“This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results,” a statement front the Iowa Democratic Party read.

But the main Democratic Party candidates were all optimistic, with former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg going as far as to claim victory.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg declared victory on Monday night. On Tuesday morning his campaign released data that showed him winning.

“Tonight, an improbable hope became an undeniable reality,” Buttigieg told supporters in Des Moines on Monday night.

“So we don’t know all the results, but we know by the time it’s all said and done – Iowa, you have shocked the nation.”

“We are headed to to New Hampshire victorious,” he later said in a video posted on Twitter.

On Tuesday morning, his campaign published some of its internal data that showed him winning the state-delegate equivalent of 28%. This data, the campaign said, contained full caucus results in 1,259 – or 75% – of the total number of Iowa precincts.

Sen. Bernie Sanders also released what his campaign called “internal caucus numbers” that showed him winning.

Jeff Weaver, a senior adviser for the Sanders campaign, released the campaign’s “internal reporting numbers” in an email early Tuesday morning.

The campaign said these figure represent the results from nearly 40% of Iowa precincts, and collected by Sanders volunteers across the state.

The preliminary figures showed Sanders gaining 29.66% of the vote, with Buttigieg coming second with 24.59%.

Sanders also said Monday: “I have a strong feeling that at some point the results will be announced and when those results are announced, I have a good feeling we’re going to be doing very, very well here in Iowa.”

Here’s what Sanders’ internal, preliminary results looked like:

Former Vice President Joe Biden erred on the side of caution, but focused on the positives.

“It’s gonna be close. We’re gonna walk out of here with our share of delegates. We don’t know exactly what is it yet, but we feel good about where we are,” he told supporters in Des Moines.

Watch Biden’s full speech here.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was cautious, but optimistic.

“I feel good,” she told reporters after she landed in New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Earlier, on Monday night, she had told supporters in Des Moines that the results were “too close to call.”

Andrew Yang was tight-lipped on the result, but optimistic.

Yang didn’t say anything about the Iowa caucus results, but remained optimistic about the next caucuses in New Hampshire.

In a Monday night speech in Iowa he thanked his supporters and family, saying he “shocked the world time and time again.”

He was also optimistic, saying: “I’m going right from here to New Hampshire, where I will be one of the seven candidates on the debate stage on Friday night.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar hinted at a relative victory, telling fans “we are punching above our weight.”

Klobuchar told supporters in Des Moines: “We know one thing: we are punching above our weight.”

“Somehow, some way, I’m going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire,” she added.