The company behind the Iowa caucus app that caused the results delay just released their first public statement on the fiasco

Shadow Inc., the company behind the app that led to a massive delay in the publishing of voter results from the Iowa Democratic caucus, released its first public statement since the debacle on Tuesday afternoon, saying “we sincerely regret the delay.”

Results from the much-anticipated Iowa caucuses were delayed Monday night into Tuesday after the Iowa Democratic Party said there were “inconsistencies” in initial results.

Party officials said that the problems stemmed from “coding issues” in the app used to report results from precincts around Iowa.

Shadow Inc., the company behind the app that caused massive delays in reporting results from the Iowa Democratic Caucus, issued its first statement on Tuesday since the debacle.

The company said it “sincerely” regrets the delay and will “apply the lessons learned in the future.”

“We sincerely regret the delay in the reporting of the results of last night’s Iowa caucuses and the uncertainty it has caused to the candidates, their campaigns, and Democratic caucus-goers,” Shadow said in a series of tweets on Tuesday afternoon.

“We will apply the lessons learned in the future, and have already corrected the underlying technology issue,” the company said.

Shadow and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Tuesday that the errors in the app did not corrupt the actual results, but impacted the way those results were reported to party officials.

“This issue was identified and fixed,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price in a statement to Cedar Rapids, Iowa ABC-affiliate KCRG. “The application’s reporting issue did not impact the ability of precinct chairs to report data accurately.”

While the accuracy of the data was not corrupted, Price said, the issues with the app forced precincts to have to enter data manually, which caused further delays.

The “majority” of the Iowa caucus results are now expected by 5pm ET on Tuesday.