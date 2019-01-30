Iowa Democrats want Cardi B to speak to Des Moines voters

caption Cardi B at the Grammys. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS

Rapper Cardi B has, in the past few weeks, become a political pundit of sorts on the left. As a possible result, the Bronx singer has been invited by Democrats in Iowa to give a speech in Des Moines.

The Polk County Democrats, who usually meet with presidential candidates, have invited the singer to a “reception of her choice” while she’s in town for a musical performance.

Cardi B has spoken about politics in the past, using her stardom to endorse Bernie Sanders’ campaign and repeatedly condemn the Trump administration’s actions.

She may not be old enough to run for the White House, but rapper Cardi B is certainly making an impression on Iowa Democrats.

Which could be why the Polk County Democrats, a group known for setting up events for presidential candidates during election seasons, might have invited the Bronx singer to deliver a speech in Des Moines later this year.

On Tuesday, the Polk County Democrats tweeted that the group would host “a reception of her choice” for Cardi while she’s in town.

The group said they have been honored to feature a group of “powerful women leaders” in the recent months, including Nancy Pelosi, Kamala Harris, and Kirsten Gillibrand. It only makes sense, they said, that Cardi B should stop by and speak to Iowa Democrats too.

As the center of the IA Caucuses, we have been honored to host @TeamPelosi, @CecileRichards, @KamalaHarris, @SenGillibrand, @PramilaJayapal, @Grace4NY, and many powerful women leaders. It only makes sense to invite @iamcardib to a reception of her choice while she’s here in May. — Polk Co. Democrats (@polkdems) January 29, 2019

“We are definitely serious about this,” Sean Bagniewski, the Polk County Democrats chair told the Des Moines Register.

Right now, Bagniewski said, the group is attempting to connect with the rapper’s social media teams to figure out how to set an event up, Bagniewski said.

Cardi B is no stranger to politics. In 2016, she endorsed “Daddy Bernie” Sanders in a video promoting the Vermont senator’s presidential bid. Later, she and Hillary Clinton narrated a book critical of the Trump presidency. Just a few days ago, the “Bodak Yellow” singer took to social media to criticize the government shutdown, calling for an end to it. When right-wing pundit and agitator Tomi Lahren suggested she stay out of politics, Cardi B responded swiftly: “leave me alone I will dog walk you.”

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

Last week, late night host Stephen Colbert suggested on Twitter that perhaps Cardi B should deliver the rebuttal to Trump’s State of the Union address. His proposal earned the support of 114,000 users.

I am starting a petition for the Democrats to let @iamcardib give the rebuttal to the SOTU. Sign it by retweeting this! — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) January 24, 2019

The Polk County Democrats have, in the past, invited prominent liberals such as Beto O’Rouke to speak in Des Moines. Bagniewski recognized that there’s a slim chance Cardi B will respond (as of Wednesday evening, she hasn’t) but he said the group had to at least try.

“Stranger things have happened,” he said. “She speaks to the new activism in the Democratic Party … It’s a long shot, but a little bit of her presence would go a long way.”