Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad is just $250 at Best Buy — its lowest price since Black Friday

source Apple

The Apple iPad is well-designed, powerful, and offers a range of awesome features that make it a fantastic gift idea.

For a limited time, the device is available for an impressive $80 off its original price at Best Buy.

We’re not sure how long the deal will last, so it’s worth acting quickly.

Looking for the perfect last-minute gift for the tech-lover, or anyone else, in your life? An iPad is a fine way to go. Apple’s iPads are versatile, offer strong performance, and are perfect for entertainment and productivity alike. Now, the new iPad is down to its lowest price ever.

The new iPad may technically be the entry-level model, but that doesn’t make it any less of a solid device. It offers a 10.2-inch display, along with Apple’s powerful A10 Fusion processor, and starts with 32GB of flash storage. It also comes in a few different colors – including Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.

Even better than the hardware, however, is the software. The new iPad comes with Apple’s brand-new iPadOS operating system (OS) built right into it. The new OS is based on the iOS that you know and love, but comes with a few extra features – like the ability to add widgets to the Home Screen, better multitasking features, and so on. In fact, many argue that iPadOS is powerful enough to even replace your laptop for certain tasks – especially when it comes to basic productivity apps, like Word and Excel.

Safe to say, while the new iPad may not look as modern as devices like the iPad Pro, it still offers an awesome design and powerful features – making it an excellent gift idea, for someone else, or simply for yourself. And, considering the fact that the device is available for $249.99, or $80 off its normal price of $329.99, it’s an even better choice.