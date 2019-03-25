Amazon and Best Buy are discounting the iPad Pro by up to $200 for a limited time

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are Apple’s best-looking and most powerful tablets ever.

They’re also the company’s most expensive tablets, but for a limited time, you can save up to $200 on an iPad Pro at Amazon and Best Buy.

If you’re a pro user or artist, then the iPad Pro is definitely an investment that’s worth looking into – especially at this price.

Apple just launched a new iPad Air and iPad Mini last week, but if you want something slightly more modern and powerful with a nice, big screen, then it’s worth looking into the iPad Pro. In fact, now is a great time to pick up an iPad Pro, as they’re up to $200 off at Best Buy and Amazon.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is perhaps the iPad Pro most people will want, as it’s the cheapest and the most portable Pro model you can buy. On Amazon, the 64GB model of the iPad Pro is currently available for $749, so you’ll save $50. If you want a little more storage, you can get the 256GB model for $895.93, the 512GB model for $999.99, and the 1TB model for $1,399.99 – which means you’ll save between $53.07 and $149. That’s pretty impressive.

Best Buy also has sales on the 11-inch iPad Pro. You can get the 64GB version for $100 off, the 256GB version for $125 off, and the 256GB and 1TB versions for $150 off.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is worth looking at, too, though. On Amazon, the 64GB version of the tablet is currently available for $874.99, which represents a $125 discount. If you want more storage, however, you can get it. The 256GB iPad Pro is $1,067.82, which is $81 off, and the 512GB and 1TB models come in at $1,149.99 and $1,549.99 respectively, which means you’ll save $199.

You can also save on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at Best Buy. The 64GB version is $125 off, the 256GB version is $150 off, and the 512GB and 1TB versions are 200 off.

The iPad Pro models have a lot going for them. The tablets have a beautiful edge-to-edge screen with gracefully rounded corners. The end result is a very modern, attractive-looking tablet. On top of that, the iPad Pros are powered by the ultra-powerful Apple A12X Bionic chip, which offers laptop-level processing power.

If you’ve always wanted a pro-level tablet that can double as a laptop in a pinch, now is a great time to pick up the iPad Pro. We don’t know how long the sale will last, so act fast if you want to take advantage of it.