Apple sells many different iPad Pro tablets — here’s how much they all cost

Although the standard iPad is great for most people, the high-end iPad Pro is still the king of the hill when it comes to premium tablets for demanding users.

Below, we look at the differences between the iPad Pro models you can currently buy, and answer the question: How much does an iPad Pro cost?

The standard iPad might be the best for most people, but for more demanding users who want the best high-end tablet on the market, the iPad Pro is still the king of the hill.

Apple’s premium tablets are comparable to many computers in terms of size and power. In fact, it’s capable of performing double-duty as a laptop when paired with the Smart Keyboard Folio or another Bluetooth-enabled keyboard case. This alone makes it worth the upgrade for many people.

Most people who are considering buying an iPad are naturally going to ask, “What more am I getting with the Pro over the other models?” The short answer is beefier specs and more versatility.

The Pro lineup runs on faster hardware than the more budget-minded members of the iPad family, and is designed to be used with Apple peripherals like the Apple Pencil and aforementioned Smart Keyboard (although the newest Air and Mini also now support the stylus). If you want the latest and greatest specs and features that Apple tablets can offer, the Pro is the one for you.

Pricing for the 2018 iPad Pro runs from around $750 for the 64GB models with Wi-Fi connectivity to as high as $1,900 for the 1TB variant with Wi-Fi and cellular LTE capabilities. The last-gen 10.5-inch iPad Pro can be had for as little as $550 right now, though, although stock is drying up.

Whatever your budget, we’ve rounded up the various iPad Pro tablets you can find online right now across the spectrum of connectivity features and storage capacities, and have broken down the basic differences between the models that are currently available.

iPad Pro price (2018 models)

In October 2018, Apple gave the iPad Pro a pretty impressive overhaul. The new iPad Pro models come with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina touchscreen that has a reduced bezel size so you see smaller black borders and more screen.

The smaller bezels also mean the new 11-inch iPad Pro is the same overall size as the second-generation 10.5-inch model. The 2018 12.9-inch Pro is also smaller than the original 12.9-inch Pro model, thanks to the slim bezel.

Under the hood, the 2018 Pro runs on Apple’s eight-core A12X Bionic chipset, and comes with 64GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of onboard storage.

Other important changes to the new iPad Pro include better 12-megapixel and 7-megapixel front and rear cameras and Face ID sensor technology. With this, Apple replaced the fingerprint sensor found on previous models, allowing for the reduced bezel size.

Also notable and somewhat controversial was the removal of the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack. If you plan to use headphones with your Pro, you’ll need a pair that is Bluetooth-capable such as the Apple AirPods.

iPad Pro Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi only)

iPad Pro Pro 11-inch (Wi-Fi + cellular LTE)

iPad Pro Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi only)

iPad Pro Pro 12.9-inch (Wi-Fi + cellular LTE)

*Prices may vary as iPads go on sale.

iPad Pro price (2017 model with 10.5-inch screen — now discontinued)

The 2017 iPad Pro represents the second generation of Apple’s high-end tablet lineup and boasts a lot of improvements over the first. Most notably, it came with a much better Retina touchscreen that was about 50% brighter and snappier hardware, running on an A10X Fusion six-core CPU and an upgraded 4GB of RAM on the standard model.

The second-gen Pro was available in two sizes upon release: 10.5 inches (replacing the 9.7-inch first-generation model) and 12.9 inches. The 12.9-inch model was replaced in 2018 by the third-gen iPad Pro, but Apple kept the 10.5-inch model going until March 2019, and you can still find them around.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro was only recently discontinued following the announcement of the new iPad Air and iPad Mini. This offers a perfect opportunity to score some premium Apple hardware on the cheap if you aren’t picky about having the latest and greatest models.

The 2017 Pro is still available from many online retailers as of now, but stock will dry up sooner rather than later. If you’re looking to get your mitts on an iPad Pro at a good discount and don’t mind buying last-generation (but still great) hardware, now’s your chance.

Note that as this model was recently discontinued, current pricing and availability will vary and fluctuate depending on storage and color choice.

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Wi-Fi only)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch (Wi-Fi + cellular LTE)

*Prices may vary as iPads go on sale.