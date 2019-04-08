13 essential tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your iPad

caption There are bound to be a few iPad tricks you haven’t tried. source Apple

Apple has made it much easier to multitask on the iPad in recent years by adding new features that let you run two apps at once and watch video while using other apps.

Whether you’ve just purchased a new iPad Air or have been an iPad user for years, there are bound to be a few capabilities you haven’t heard of.

See below for tips and tricks that will help you save time, from covering the basics like how to take a screenshot to learning how to use split screen mode.

But first, make sure your iPad is running the latest software by navigating to “Settings,” tapping “General,” and selecting “Software Update.”

1. How to open another app in a smaller window on the iPad’s screen.

Apple’s Slide Over feature makes it possible to launch a second app in a smaller window while you continue to use another app.

To do this, follow the steps below:

Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to reveal the dock.

Then, choose the second app from the dock that you’d like to use, and drag and drop it onto the screen.

Now, the secondary app should appear in a floating column on the screen over the app you’re currently using.

2. How to use two apps in Split View mode.

If you want to evenly split the screen between two apps rather than using a secondary app in a floating window, try using Apple’s Split View mode.

Here’s how to do it:

Follow the same steps described in the previous section to launch a second app in Slide Over.

Then, drag down on the line symbol at the top of the Slide Over window.

This will prompt the second app to fit neatly alongside the other app that’s currently open on your screen.

Adjust how much space each app occupies on screen by dragging the line that divides them.

3. How to add more apps to the iPad’s dock.

The dock lives along the bottom of the iPad’s screen, and is a handy shortcut to your most frequently used apps. Apple has increased the number of apps you can pin to the dock over the years, making it even easier to quickly launch apps.

Here’s how to add a new app to the dock:

Press and hold the app icon you’d like to add.

Drag and drop it onto the dock.

4. How to use your iPad’s keyboard as a trackpad.

Tasks that require precision – like moving a cursor – can sometimes be tricky on a touch screen device like the iPad. Luckily, your iPad’s on-screen keyboard can double as a trackpad when you follow the below steps.

Hold two fingers on the keyboard until the keys appear blank as shown above.

Slide your finger across the keyboard just as you would when using a trackpad.

5. How to switch back to the last app you just used.

If you want to quickly jump back to an app you were previously using, just swipe to the right using four or five fingers.

Those using one of Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro models can do this by swiping along the bottom edge of the screen.

6. How to drag and drop multiple photos into an email.

With the release of iOS 11 in 2017, Apple made it much easier to share a batch of photos at once via email. Take a look at the steps below to learn how:

Open a blank email and your photo gallery in Split View.

Press and hold one of the photos you’d like to share.

Drag the photo over to the blank email while continuing to keep your finger down on the screen.

Tap the other photos you’d like to send in the email, and release your finger from the screen when you’re finished selecting.

7. How to quickly navigate to the home screen without pressing the home button.

Sure, you can press the iPad’s home button to get back to your device’s home screen. Or, you could just swipe up from the bottom of the screen, which might be easier and more comfortable if you’ve got your tablet propped in a stand or dock accessory.

8. How to view multiple web pages in Safari side-by-side.

In addition to viewing two apps at once, you can also open two web pages in Safari alongside one another if you have an iPad Pro, fifth-generation iPad or later, iPad Air 2, or iPad mini 4 or later.

Here’s how:

Make sure your tablet is in landscape mode.

Open Safari.

Tap and hold the symbol located in the upper right corner of the screen for opening a new page, which looks like one square stacked over another square.

Choose the “Open in Split View” option.

9. How to type a number or symbol without switching to the iPad’s numeric keyboard.

Press and drag down on any key to type the corresponding number or symbol, as shown in the photo above. This can save you a couple of taps since you don’t have to press the key in the bottom corner to switch keyboard modes.

10. How to split the keyboard in half.

It can be uncomfortable to type while holding your iPad, but splitting the keyboard in half makes this feel more natural. To do so, follow the steps below:

Press and hold the symbol near the bottom of the screen that looks like a keyboard with a down arrow underneath it.

Then choose the “Split” option from the menu that appears.

11. How to take a screenshot.

It’s a basic task, but one that’s easily forgettable if you haven’t done it in a while. See the instructions below to learn how to capture a screenshot on your iPad.

On the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, press the top button and volume up key simultaneously and quickly release.

On all other iPad models, press the top button and home button simultaneously and quickly release.

12. How to watch a video while using another app.

There’s no need to stop watching Netflix to check your email or browse Facebook, thanks to Apple’s picture-in-picture mode.

Here’s how to use it:

First, launch the “Settings” menu and choose “Multitasking & Dock.”

Then, make sure the “Picture in Picture” setting is turned on.

When watching content in an app like Netflix, tap the home button to shrink the video and send it to the corner of your iPad’s display.

To bring the video back to full screen mode, tap the video and press the symbol that looks like a box with an arrow in it.

Tap the video and press the “X” button to close it.

13. How to sign into all of your TV channel apps at once.

You don’t have to sign into each individual app to get access to content on your iPad.

Follow the steps below to login with your TV provider just once, and check out Apple’s website for a full list of providers that support single sign-on.