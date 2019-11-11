IPC Shopping Centre Makes a Mark as Food Destination for Families

Community-friendly centre expands food and beverage segment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 11 November 2019 – IPC Shopping Centre is giving the community of Mutiara Damansara more reasons to dine-in, welcoming five new tenants to expand its food and beverage (F&B) offers with a total of 10,000 square feet.









Now, with a total of 48 outlets, the centre is putting food at the forefront of its plan to become a meeting place that goes beyond a shopping offer to deliver a great day out for many people.

“We see changing consumer demands in the new world of retail and leisure,” said Arnoud Bakker, Head of Leasing of Ikano Centres, part of IKEA Southeast Asia. “Malaysians demand great food and we are developing a unique mix of partners that, together, form a strong anchor and play a crucial role in future-proofing our centre.”

“We have something for everyone, whether you want a quick bite with friends, a fancy date night or a family reunion dinner. We have Malaysian, Japanese, Thai, Western, and everything in between!”

IPC grew visitation of 28% following a RM200 million centre-wide redevelopment that rebranded and upgraded the centre inside and out. Dining options are spread across all four levels and garden patios wrap the front of the building to create curb-side appeal and alfresco vibe.

IPC’s list of newcomers include some local favourites such as Burger King and One De Land, a fusion cuisine restaurant with eight branches across Malaysia. Visitors looking for more fine dining options will now find be able to savour Chinese Muslim cuisine at the Queen @ Shanghai Night. Food connoisseurs on the go can purchase premium ingredients like caviar and saffron to take home from Salute. A mini non-halal food court will also be part of the shopping centre’s offer as well.

Details on the New Tenants

the Queen @ Shanghai Night (Newly opened on 16th October 2019)

Located on Level 1 (L1.19)

As the first-ever outlet in Malaysia, the Queen cooks up some of the most delicious and exceptional Chinese Muslim meals.

Salute (Opening on 11th November 2019)

Located on Level G (G.25)

“Salute” gives locals easier access to premium ingredients and spices. They are the purveyor of the finest quality of caviars sourced directly from Iran, and saffron from Spain, wholesome cookies made in Italy, and quality natural honey from the Caucasus Mountains between Russia, Georgia and Azerbaijan.

Burger King (Opening end of 2019)

Located on Level G (G.29)

As one of the leading fast-food burger chain stores in Malaysia, Burger King is opening its 100th store in IPC Shopping Centre.

Muzeum Palace (Opening end of 2019)

Located on Level 1 (L1.13)

This mini food court carries local popular dishes such as roasted duck, prawn noodles among others. The viral fried koay teow with crab meat and mantis prawn from Damansara Uptown is also opening a stall here.

(*Non-halal food court)

One De Land (Opening in January 2020)

Located on Level 1 (Lot I.15)

With the fusion of western and Asian cuisine styles, One De Land offers comfort food such as beef noodles and hot pots. This is their first Petaling Jaya store to be open.

A Local Dilemma — Where and what to eat?

With over 16 years of operation, IPC solved the “Where to eat?” dilemma with a mobile application, the IPC ‘Mood Menu’. Using musical choices as a window to a visitors’ mood, the app provides suggestions on where to eat based upon a person’s playlists on Spotify. The app has been downloaded 50,000 times and won a total of nine marketing awards. To further dial up awareness of its food offering, IPC introduced a series of bite-size videos that highlight some of the most affordable spots to eat in the mall.

“Food has always been the centre of most of our conversations,” said Centre Manager, Karyn Lim. “Adding a lot of spice and flavour into our food offer is just one way that we live up to our tagline, ‘So Much More’. Today, IPC Shopping Centre is at 99% occupancy rate and houses 145 retail outlets and dining options spread across its alfresco area and all four levels. We are not just a shopping centre, we are a community centre, a meeting place, and – now – the destination for foodies.”





About IPC Shopping Centre:

Malaysia’s first shopping centre anchored by IKEA, IPC is a sub-regional shopping centre located in the heart of a mixed development of offices, hotels, residential and other retail businesses known as Mutiara Damansara Commercial Centre. Opened in December 2003 and redeveloped in 2018, we are home to 145 tenants that make IPC a hub of the local community and welcome an average 15 million visitors per year. We are a part of a portfolio of three shopping centres anchored by IKEA and owned by IKEA Southeast Asia.