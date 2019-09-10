The iPhone 11 camera design is being roasted on Twitter

caption The new iPhone 11 Pro, announced by Apple on Tuesday, has three cameras. source Apple

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday – it’s the first iPhone released since Apple design chief Jony Ive left in July.

The iPhone 11 has two cameras, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three cameras.

People on Twitter can’t stop chuckling about the camera-heavy phone’s resemblance to other things – like bowling balls, coconuts, stoves, spiders, and Pikachu.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple announced the new iPhone 11 on Tuesday, and Twitter is having a field day making fun of the phone’s camera-heavy design.

The iPhone 11 has two cameras stacked atop one another, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max both sport three cameras, arranged in a triangle. Given Apple’s history of making sleek, elegant gadgets, the new phones struck many people as looking decidedly clunky. Some joked that the design was reminiscent of unglamorous objects, from stoves and spiders to bowling balls and… Pikachu.

The iPhone 11 is the first iPhone to be announced since since the departure of longtime Apple design chief Jony Ive in July.

Check out 13 comparisons Twitter has for the iPhone 11 camera design:

The new iPhone 11 has two cameras, and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max have three cameras.

source Apple

Twitter just can’t help seeing the Pro cameras as other things …

Like a bowling ball.

Or Superman’s enemy Brainiac.

This camera reminds me of Brianiac pic.twitter.com/NLErMWXdeh — Fani Baba (@Ex_Jedi666) September 10, 2019

Some see a fidget spinner.

And an electric shaver.

iPhone 11 Pro cameras straight up look like Philips Shaver!#AppleEvent #iPhone11 pic.twitter.com/gMDFwI9JkB — Rahul singh (@Rahulsingh_fact) September 10, 2019

One person even compared the phone to the monsters in hazmat suits in the film “Monsters, Inc.”

There’s a certain resemblance to a Furby.

I knew this new #iPhone11 reminded me of something pic.twitter.com/UaHmpH5366 — Tony Shepherd (@tonysheps) September 10, 2019

And Pikachu.

All those shiny cameras might also bring to mind a spider.

Or the Little Green Men from Toy Story.

It’s a phone, no, it’s a stovetop.

The phone’s camera layout reminded a lot of people of a stove.

But you can’t really cook a stir fry with an iPhone…yet.

Read more about iPhone 11: