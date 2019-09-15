Why you should buy the $1,000 iPhone 11 Pro instead of the more expensive iPhone 11 Pro Max

On Tuesday, Apple announced the new iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The phones start at $999 for the iPhone 11 Pro, and $1,099 for the 11 Pro Max.

Both phones will be available starting on September 20.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On September 10, Apple used its annual event to announce new iPhones, as it does every year. Starting at $699, the iPhone 11 is the budget option compared to the more decked-out 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. All three phones are available for preorder now, and will be available for purchase on September 20.

If you’re considered a new iPhone and were already planning to splurge on a Pro version, you might be tempted to max-out on the iPhone 11 Pro Max – but you shouldn’t. The iPhone 11 Pro has all the best upgrades of the new phones, without some of the downsides that accompany the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Here’s why you should go with the iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 Pro is less expensive.

source Stephen Lam/Reuters

Starting at $999, the iPhone 11 Pro is $100 less than the iPhone 11 Pro Plus, which starts at $1,099 and can cost as much as $1,449. With this savings, you won’t lose out on any crucial features of the phone.

You still get:

Apple’s iOS 13 software

A beautiful “Super Retina” OLED display

A screen capable of 800 nits max brightness, which is a brighter screen than usual on an iPhone

Three cameras with Night Mode built in

4K video recording at 24, 30, and 60 frames-per-second

Water resistance of four meters for up to 30 minutes

Apple’s new A13 bionic chip.

The iPhone 11 Pro is a more manageable size.

source Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

We’ve previously written about the plight of small-handed iPhone owners. At over 6.2 inches tall and 3 inches wide, the iPhone 11 Pro Max is just too big.

Apple has been criticized for making phones that are too big for the average woman’s hands. And while the iPhone 11 Pro is still large, at 5.67 inches by 2.8 inches, but it’s a better fit if you’re over giant phones.

Read more: Shipping times for Apple’s new iPhone 11 have already slipped several weeks only a few hours after preorders went live

The iPhone 11 Pro is lighter.

source Apple

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is the heaviest iPhone ever. It weighs 7.97 ounces – that’s half a pound.

That doesn’t sound huge, but its the heaviest smartphone on the market today. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro weighs in at about an ounce lighter, at 6.63 ounces.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max doesn’t add many features that the 11 Pro doesn’t already have. Is it worth carrying around an entire half pound iPhone for the slight upgrade? You’ll have to make that call, but I don’t think so.