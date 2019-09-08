Apple’s biggest event of the year is happening next week — here’s everything it’s expected to announce

caption Tim Cook, CEO of Apple. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple is holding a special event on September 10, where it’s expected to announce new iPhones, a new Apple Watch, and more.

The biggest new feature reportedly coming to the new iPhone will be a triple-lens camera that can capture photos with a wider field of view.

We may also learn more about Apple’s streaming TV service that it initially unveiled in March, as well as software updates for the iPhone, Mac, and other products.

Apple’s new iPhone is set to be unveiled next week.

Apple is holding an event on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Apple Park campus, where it’s expected to make several announcements about upcoming products- the biggest of which will likely be the debut of three new iPhones.

Apple is launching its new iPhone – as it has done every September since 2012 – at a time when the smartphone market has been in decline for seven consecutive quarters. With iPhone sales dwindling, the Cupertino, California-based technology giant has increasingly focused on other burgeoning product areas such as its services and wearables division. We’re likely to hear more about what Apple has in store for those product categories as well.

Here’s everything we’re expecting to see from Apple CEO Tim Cook and his crew of execs at the big event, which starts at 10 a.m. Pacific on Tuesday.

Three new iPhones

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The star of the show will undoubtedly be the introduction of three new iPhones to succeed the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. It’s unclear what these new iPhones will be called, but rumors suggest the two new high-end iPhones could be called the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro.

The biggest change coming in this year’s iPhone will likely be the introduction of a triple camera sensor, which would put Apple’s smartphones on par with Android rivals. That third camera will likely be an ultra wide-angle camera much like the one found on Samsung’s Galaxy S10, which offers a significantly wider field of view.

Otherwise, the new iPhones are expected to feature reverse wireless charging, which would allow users to power accessories like AirPods just by resting them on the back of the phone, and improved Face ID. The less expensive iPhone XR may also come in new colors including green and purple.

That’s all according to reports from Bloomberg, The Wall Street Journal, and comments made by TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that have been reported by 9to5Mac and other Apple blogs.

A new Apple Watch

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple traditionally releases a new Apple Watch alongside its fresh iPhones in September, so there’s a chance it could do so again this year.

The next-generation Apple Watch, which could be called the Apple Watch Series 5, may come in new finishes, according to Bloomberg. These new options could include titanium and ceramic, as a leak hidden in the watchOS 6 beta discovered by iHelp BR indicates.

Apple is also expected to introduce sleep tracking to the Apple Watch, a feature that competitors like Fitbit have long offered, reports Bloomberg.

More details on Apple’s upcoming services

source Apple

Apple took the wraps off its long-rumored move into subscription-based entertainment services in March.

But it has yet to announce crucial details about Apple TV Plus and Apple Arcade, such as how much these services will cost, when they will be released, or what the selection of content will be like at launch.

We’re expecting to get at least some of those answers during Apple’s fall event, especially considering the company has been releasing trailers for upcoming shows that will be part of Apple TV Plus.

New software for iPhones, iPads, and more

source Brittany Hosea-Small/Getty Images

Apple will also probably announce when the new software updates for its product lineup will be available, as it has done during its September event in years past.

Apple unveiled new software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV during its Worldwide Developers Conference in June, as it usually does during the event. The updates typically roll out to the general public in the fall, usually in the September timeframe, so there’s a strong chance we’ll learn more about the availability of these updates next week.

Other miscellaneous product announcements

Apple is rumored to be working on several other new gadgets, although it’s unclear if we’ll see them next week since the company usually focuses its September keynote on iPhone and Apple Watch announcements.

The company is expected to launch a new MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen, a new iPad Pro, and a new entry-level iPad before the year is over, according to Bloomberg. It also hasn’t announced when the $6,000 Mac Pro it unveiled in June will be released. However, Apple typically waits until October to debut new Mac and iPad products, so we may not see these new products just yet.

Apple may also be working on a Tile-like Bluetooth accessory that you can place on items like your keys or wallet to track them via your iPhone, according to 9to5Mac.

An emphasis on privacy

source Apple

Apple has emphasized the importance of privacy in recent years, especially as companies like Facebook and Google have come under fire for the way they collect and handle consumer data.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has publicly said on numerous occasions that privacy is a fundamental human right, and that the consumer is not the product for Apple since its business doesn’t heavily rely on advertising as Google and Facebook products do. It’s even centered its product ads around privacy in recent months.

There’s a chance Apple executives will mention privacy and security again during its expected iPhone unveil next week.