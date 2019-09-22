The iPhone 11 is now in stores — here’s why you should always buy a screen protector for your new iPhone

caption The new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, sans protection. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

The new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max hit Apple Stores on Friday.

There are two types of iPhone owners: those who swear by screen protectors, and those who scorn them.

Screen repairs can be expensive. Without Apple Care, Apple will charge $199 to repair an iPhone 11 screen, $279 for an iPhone 11 Pro screen, and $329 for an iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There are two types of iPhone owners:

Those who cannot imagine toting around a device that costs $700 or more without doing the absolute most to protect it from an accidental, screen-shattering fall.

And those who are OK taking their chances.

The new iPhone 11 phones arrived at Apple Stores on Friday. Here’s why you should consider erring on the side of caution and getting a screen protector. And, if you’re the kind of person who insists on taking a walk on the wild side, here’s what you should do.

The argument for team Screen Protector:

source Bodyguardz

The logic:

I just spent hundreds of dollars on a new iPhone, and I’d like to keep my investment in pristine condition.

Furthermore, the better condition my phone is in when I’m ready to trade it in to offset the cost of my next phone, the more credit I’ll be rewarded.

If I accidentally drop my phone and my screen shatters, the repair will be costly: if you don’t have Apple Care, Apple will charge $199 to repair an iPhone 11 screen, $279 to repair an iPhone 11 Pro screen, and $329 to repair an iPhone 11 Pro Max screen.

(And, if I go to a third-party repair center, my Apple warranty will be voided).

I’m clumsy, and this extra protection gives me peace of mind.

So, may I suggest using …

A tempered glass screen protector.

source Bodyguardz

I’ve been using the glass screen protectors by Bodyguardz for years. They are clear sheets of tempered glass that stick directly on top of your iPhone’s screen.

While dramatic falls have cracked the screen protector, they have left my actual iPhone screen unharmed. And, to me, they feel and look the exact same as a normal iPhone screen.

The best part: Bodyguardz gives its customers free lifetime replacements for its screen protectors. Just register the screen protector you’ve purchased online; if it cracks, then you can order a free replacement screen protector and just pay for shipping.

You can purchase iPhone 11 tempered glass screen protectors on Bodyguardz’s website. Models for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro range between $39.95 and $49.95, and models for the iPhone 11 Pro Max range between $49.95 and $54.95.

A phone case with a raised bezel.

caption Speck iPhone case with raised bezel. source Speck

The right phone case can also help to protect your screen. I’ve been using Speck phone cases for years because of their raised bezel design. According to Speck’s website, “The raised bezel is designed to resist screen shatters or cracks for those times when your phone falls and lands face-down.”

source Speck

The Speck Presidio Pro iPhone 11 case has 13-foot drop protection, an antimicrobial treatment, and it’s made of a grippy, soft material that is scratch-resistant. You can buy it on Speck’s website for $39.95.

The argument for team No Screen Protector:

source Apple, Business Insider

The logic:

I just spent hundreds of dollars on a new iPhone, and I’d like to just enjoy my purchase.

I’m annoyed by the look and feeling of screen protectors, and I’m especially annoyed by the air bubbles that can get trapped underneath.

Phone cases make my device too bulky.

I like being able to see my iPhone uncovered anyway – The iPhone 11 comes in six colors (green, purple, yellow, Product Red, black, and white), and the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max come in four colors (midnight green, silver, gold, and space gray).

Well, if you insist, may I suggest getting …

Apple Care.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Having Apple Care significantly reduces the cost of an iPhone screen repair. With Apple Care, an Apple screen repair is just $29 for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Here’s the Apple Care cost breakdown for each of the three new iPhone models:

iPhone 11 : Apple Care costs $149.00 or $7.99 per month, and Apple Care with Theft and Loss costs $249.00 or $12.99 per month.

: Apple Care costs $149.00 or $7.99 per month, and Apple Care with Theft and Loss costs $249.00 or $12.99 per month. iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max: Apple Care costs $199.00 or $9.99 per month, and Apple Care with Theft and Loss costs $299.00 or $14.99 per month.

