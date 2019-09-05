Apple is working on an iPhone with a fingerprint sensor behind the display, according to a new report — and it could arrive as soon as next year

caption Apple abandoned fingerprint-based security on its flagship iPhone models in recent years, but it could be coming back. source Getty

Apple’s working on a new model of iPhone that reintroduces its fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone, according to a new Bloomberg report.

Rather than slapping a large, physical circular button on the phone’s display, the sensor is said to be underneath the glass – similar to what Samsung already does with its flagship smartphones.

The fingerprint sensor could return to the iPhone as soon as 2020, according to the report.

Each new year brings a new iPhone. This year is no different – the 2019 iPhone is expected to be revealed next week, on September 10.

But Apple is already hard at work on the 2020 iPhone and beyond, and the latest report on the future of Apple’s best-selling product heralds a return of the fingerprint sensor that was used for years as a means of unlocking the device.

Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on a fingerprint sensor that, rather than occupying vital display space, would be hidden underneath the display. Like Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, you could place your finger on a specific area of the front display that would then unlock the device.

caption Samsung Galaxy S10, with a built-in fingerprint sensor below the display (where the thumbprint symbol is). source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

It’s not clear if the fingerprint sensor, called “Touch ID” in Apple jargon, would be part of the 2020 iPhone or a model beyond that.

In recent years, Apple has replaced fingerprint-based security with a new function known as Face ID. Rather than using your finger, your face is your password. But users have reported issues with Face ID in low light, while wearing sunglasses, and when facing other minor interference.

Apple has continued to use its Touch ID fingerprint technology in older models of iPhone, and last year introduced it for the first time on a MacBook.

Apple representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.