You could get $100 or more for trading in phones from as far back as 2014 — here’s how to find out exactly what your device is worth

caption Old iPhones and Android devices could give you some extra holiday money. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The average US household has hundreds of dollars in unused tech sitting around the house, according to Decluttr.

Trading in those old phones could bring in some extra cash, or go towards a new phone.

Old phones from 2014 and 2015 could be worth between $50 and $100.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With holidays coming up, a little extra cash is always welcome. One easy way to make some extra money could be selling old phones on websites like eBay, Decluttr, or Flipsy.

A 2017 study from Decluttr found that the average US household has as much as $264 in unused tech products sitting around, from old phones to gaming consoles.

Whether you’re finally upgrading an old phone and want to get the most for your money, or you just found an ancient iPhone in an untouched drawer, here’s what your old devices are worth, assuming they are unlocked and in decent condition. (You can also go directly to each site to put in the specifics of your device.)

iPhone 6 (2014)

source Steve Kovach/Business Insider

Flipsy: $49 to $66

Ebay: $79 to $108

Decluttr: $42 to $60

iPhone 6 Plus (2014)

source Business Insider

Flipsy: $86 to $107

Ebay: $124 to $149

Decluttr: $73 to $91

iPhone 6S (2015)

source Avery Hartmans/Business Insider

Flipsy: $75 to $102

Ebay: $104 to $144

Decluttr: $64 to $87

iPhone 6S Plus (2015)

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Flipsy: $107 to $134

Ebay: $144 to $190

Decluttr: $73 to $91

Galaxy S6 (2015)

source Business Insider / Antonio Villas-Boas

Flipsy: $46 to $61

Ebay: $63 to $99

Decluttr: $44 to $58

Galaxy S6 Edge (2015)

source BI / Jim Edwards

Flipsy: $54 to $62

Ebay: $83 to $105

Decluttr: $58 to $61

Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (2015)

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Flipsy: $63 to $71

Ebay: $95 to $135

Decluttr: $61 to $68

Galaxy Note 5 (2015)

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider

Flipsy: $80 to $85

Ebay: $101 to $111

Decluttr: $73 to $84

Galaxy Note Edge (2014)

source Business Insider

Flipsy: $85

Ebay: $66 to $95

Decluttr: $81