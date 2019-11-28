You could get $100 or more for trading in phones from as far back as 2014 — here’s how to find out exactly what your device is worth

- source
- The average US household has hundreds of dollars in unused tech sitting around the house, according to Decluttr.
- Trading in those old phones could bring in some extra cash, or go towards a new phone.
- Old phones from 2014 and 2015 could be worth between $50 and $100.
With holidays coming up, a little extra cash is always welcome. One easy way to make some extra money could be selling old phones on websites like eBay, Decluttr, or Flipsy.
A 2017 study from Decluttr found that the average US household has as much as $264 in unused tech products sitting around, from old phones to gaming consoles.
Whether you’re finally upgrading an old phone and want to get the most for your money, or you just found an ancient iPhone in an untouched drawer, here’s what your old devices are worth, assuming they are unlocked and in decent condition. (You can also go directly to each site to put in the specifics of your device.)
iPhone 6 (2014)
Flipsy: $49 to $66
Ebay: $79 to $108
Decluttr: $42 to $60
iPhone 6 Plus (2014)
Flipsy: $86 to $107
Ebay: $124 to $149
Decluttr: $73 to $91
iPhone 6S (2015)
Flipsy: $75 to $102
Ebay: $104 to $144
Decluttr: $64 to $87
iPhone 6S Plus (2015)
Flipsy: $107 to $134
Ebay: $144 to $190
Decluttr: $73 to $91
Galaxy S6 (2015)
Flipsy: $46 to $61
Ebay: $63 to $99
Decluttr: $44 to $58
Galaxy S6 Edge (2015)
Flipsy: $54 to $62
Ebay: $83 to $105
Decluttr: $58 to $61
Galaxy S6 Edge Plus (2015)
Flipsy: $63 to $71
Ebay: $95 to $135
Decluttr: $61 to $68
Galaxy Note 5 (2015)
Flipsy: $80 to $85
Ebay: $101 to $111
Decluttr: $73 to $84
Galaxy Note Edge (2014)
Flipsy: $85
Ebay: $66 to $95
Decluttr: $81