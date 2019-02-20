These are the 15 best-looking games you can play on your iPhone

caption PlayDead’s “Inside” has an impressive visual style that shines on the iPhone and iPad. source Playdead

As Apple continues to improve the iPhone, more gamers are turning their smartphone into their primary gaming device.

While mobile games are often considered less important than their counterparts on expensive video game consoles, developers have taken notice of the growing audience on iPhone and are bringing more premium games to the App Store.

The iPhone X and XS have shown that they’re capable of running some of the most popular games on consoles as well, like “GRID Autosport” and “Fortnite,” the latter of which lets iPhone players join with friends on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

As Apple continues to pack the iPhone with ever more powerful chips and graphics performance, gamers are starting to view their smartphones as a preferred device for video games.

Eager developers are working to capitalize on the growing mobile video game market, and the quality of games available on the iPhone is steadily increasing. Whereas mobile games were once considered inferior to their counterparts on expensive video game consoles, today’s smartphones are capable of running some of the most popular video game titles, like “Grid Autosport” and “Fortnite.” Upgrades in technology have also made it easier for players on mobile to enjoy online play, making space for new types of multiplayer games.

Devices like the iPhone X and iPhone XS now have the strength to render impressive 3D graphics too, which has helped developers bring popular games that were previously limited to consoles and PC to the App Store. With a mix of 3D games that have been optimized for iOS, and indie titles that employ a unique style for smartphones, the iPhone has no shortage of great looking games.

Here’s a collection of the best looking iPhone games you can find in the App Store today:

“Fortnite” (Free)

source Epic Games

“Fortnite” is the world’s most popular game, and it looks nearly as good as iPhone as it does on consoles and PCs. In the free battle royale mode, 100 players fight to survive on a remote island.

Find it the App Store here.

“GRID Autosport” ($9.99)

source Nintendo

GRID Autosport is an impressive racing simulator built for consoles, PC, and smartphones. Players can choose from 100 different cars and 100 different courses for each race.

Find it the App Store here.

“Donut County” ($4.99)

source “Donut County”/Annapuma Interactive

“Donut County” is an award-winning puzzle game with a unique art style and humor to match.

Find it the App Store here.

“Oceanhorn” ($7.99)

source “Oceanhorn”/FDG Entertainment

“Oceanhorn” is an action-adventure game taking clear inspiration from Nintendo’s “The Legend of Zelda” series.

Find it the App Store here.

“Super Mario Run” ($9.99)

source Nintendo

“Super Mario Run” is a touch-focused adaptation of Nintendo’s “New Super Mario” games featuring Mario, Luigi, Toad, Toadette, Peach, and Yoshi.

Find it the App Store here.

“Florence” ($2.99)

source “Florence”/Annapura Interactive

Another award-winning title, “Florence” is a hand-drawn romance game that plays like a storybook. As the player completes small mini-games, the relationship at the center of the game flourishes.

Find it the App Store here.

“Hidden Folks” ($3.99)

source “Hidden Folks”/Adriaan de Jongh

Another hand-drawn app, “Hidden Folks,” was the App Store’s Game of the Year in 2017 and hasn’t lost its charm. The interactive searching game should remind players of the classic “Where’s Waldo?” books.

Find it the App Store here.

“Crypt of the Necrodancer” ($4.99)

source Brace Yourself

In rhythm-based dungeon crawler “Crypt of the Necrodancer,” players must move to the beat as they fight through waves of monsters. The game’s art style is inspired by the 16-bit games of the 90s, and the music is an absolute joy.

Find it the App Store here.

“Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” (Free)

source Nintendo

“Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp” is a scaled-down version of Nintendo’s popular slice-of-life games. Players can craft their campsite to suit their taste and interact with dozens of animal friends.

Find it the App Store here.

“Goragoa” ($4.99)

source “Gorogoa”/Annapurna Interactive

This hand-drawn, point-and-click game was named the iPad Game of the Year for 2018.

Find it the App Store here.

Playdead’s “Inside” ($6.99)

source Playdead

PlayDead’s “Inside” is an atmospheric adventure game with an emphasis on creative lighting and stealth gameplay. The game’s unique style earned it a 2018 Apple Design Award.

Find it the App Store here.

“Monument Valley 1 & 2” ($3.99 and $4.99)

source iTunes

“Monument Valley” is a beautiful puzzle game filled with colorful 3D backgrounds and well-designed mazes. The story unfolds around a silent princess as the player guides her through each new area.

Find it the App Store here.

“Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade” (Free)

source “Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade”/Pixel Toys

Based on the popular series of table-top games, “Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade” lets the player pilot a mechanized war suit in more than 170 single-player missions. Each suit is customizable and players unlock new parts as they play.

Find it the App Store here.

“Marvel Contest of Champions” (Free)

source “Marvel Contest of Champions”/Kabam Games, Inc.

“Marvel Contest of Champions” is a combat-strategy game featuring dozens of characters from Marvel Comics. Players build their own team of superheroes to fight their way through the game’s missions, improving their favorite characters and unlocking more as they progress.

Find it the App Store here.

“The Talos Principle” ($4.99)

source Croteam / Develover Digital

Originally developed for PC, “The Talos Principle” is an open-world puzzle game with more than 120 different challenges. Players explore their environment and slowly unravel the mystery behind the game’s unusual setting.

Find it the App Store here.