Apple sells many different iPhone models — here’s how much they all cost

As the smartphone wars rage on, there’s an onslaught of new iPhones released every year. For the past few years, Apple has made its iPhone lineup more complex by releasing multiple version of the iPhone each year.

We’ve tracked down prices from around the internet to answer the question, “How much does the iPhone cost?” We break down the prices for all the models you can buy online from Apple, Walmart, Best Buy, and the four major cellular providers – Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T – as well as the price on Amazon with Simple Mobile Prepaid.

Before getting into the details, the prices we’re listing are based on the lowest possible storage amount (64GB for the iPhone XS to 8, 32GB for the iPhone 7, and 16GB for the iPhone 6S). If you want more storage, the price will be higher.

Also, as we get to the models that are a few years old, there may not be an option to buy it new. You can also read our full iPhone buying guide for more buying recommendations and advice.

Keep scrolling to see how much every iPhone model costs.

iPhone XS price

Although it costs $999, the iPhone XS is the best small, high-end iPhone with its gorgeous 4.7-inch OLED screen, next-level processor, fantastic cameras, and comfortable size.

iPhone XS Max price

The $1,099 iPhone XS Max has a large 6.5-inch OLED screen, fast processor, long battery life, and great cameras, making it ideal for people who love big phones.

iPhone XR price

The $750 iPhone XR is the best iPhone for most shoppers because it costs hundreds less than the XS and Max – even though it has most of the same great tech.

The only big differences are the LCD screen and the lack of a second camera on the back of the phone.

iPhone X price

Although the iPhone X is more than a year old, it’s still an excellent device with its sharp screen, fast processor, facial recognition, and great cameras. Plus, you can get it unlocked for $800 or $900 now.

iPhone 8 price

The year-old iPhone 8 is small enough to hold comfortably in one hand, it only costs $599 unlocked now, and it still has good tech inside.

iPhone 8 Plus price

Although it’s more than a year old now, the $699 iPhone 8 Plus is a good buy for people who want the dual camera tech for less and don’t mind an older design.

iPhone 7 price

The iPhone 7 is still a decent phone two years after its launch, but you’d do better to buy a newer model.

iPhone 7 Plus price

Even though it’s two years old, the iPhone 7 Plus is still a good phone and it has dual cameras. However, you’d be better off with the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus.

iPhone 6S price

Although the iPhone 6S looks new, it has three-year-old tech inside and it won’t last much longer, so don’t buy it – even though it’s $200.

iPhone 6S Plus price

Even though the iPhone 6S Plus is just $300, it’s not worth buying because the tech is already outdated and it won’t last you as long as a newer phone.

How should you buy your new iPhone?

Tech geek? Join the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program. You’ll essentially rent your phone with monthly payments, and you can upgrade to a new one after 12 payments. If you do that, you end up paying half price for the phone and you get a new one every year without worrying about the cost. T-Mobile has a similar offer, in which you can upgrade as soon as you’ve paid off half of the phone’s entire balance.

Join the Apple iPhone Upgrade Program. You’ll essentially rent your phone with monthly payments, and you can upgrade to a new one after 12 payments. If you do that, you end up paying half price for the phone and you get a new one every year without worrying about the cost. T-Mobile has a similar offer, in which you can upgrade as soon as you’ve paid off half of the phone’s entire balance. Tech-savvy traveler? We recommend you buy your iPhone unlocked so you can pop in local SIM cards when you travel. To do this, buy from Apple, preferably through the iPhone Upgrade Program. Alternatively, you can buy from T-Mobile or Sprint because they have free international service in 100+ countries.

We recommend you buy your iPhone unlocked so you can pop in local SIM cards when you travel. To do this, buy from Apple, preferably through the iPhone Upgrade Program. Alternatively, you can buy from T-Mobile or Sprint because they have free international service in 100+ countries. Budget hunter? Check out all the carrier promotions and maybe wait a few months after the launch to buy your new iPhone. You can also get the $750 iPhone XR, which costs several hundred dollars less than the XS and Max, but has most of the same tech. You can get a year-old iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus for a good price now, too. We do not recommend the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, though they are still acceptable buys. Do not buy the iPhone 6S or older, though, because the tech is old, it won’t last as long, and it is not a good investment.

