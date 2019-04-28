Apple introduces a new iPhone every September like clockwork — here’s when we think the next one is coming

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Apple

Apple usually launches new iPhones in September like clockwork.

Although we never actually know the exact launch date until Apple sends out press invites right beforehand, we can guess when the 2019 iPhone is coming.

Here’s when we expect the new iPhone to launch and when we think it will arrive in stores.

Apple has managed to sell more than a billion iPhones in the 12 years since the debut of its most popular product, and the iEmpire seems well positioned to sell at least a billion more devices.

No matter how expensive the smartphone gets or how long customers have to wait for the newest iteration, there’s always plenty of demand to sustain the Apple craze.

The 2019 iPhone, which may be called the iPhone 11 or iPhone XI, should be released sometime this year, and to prepare you for its release date, we’re keeping an eye on when the latest model should be coming out.

When will the new iPhone come out?

If Apple follows its previous launch cycles, we should be in for a new iPhone launch come September. But a launch is not a release date, and unfortunately, Apple has been much less predictable when it comes to actually offering up the iPhone for sale.

For example, last year, the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max arrived in stores in September, while the iPhone XR followed in October. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, came out in September 2017, whereas the iPhone X made its debut in November 2017.

However, it’s important to note that both these years saw iPhones with major changes as compared to previous iterations – the iPhone X saw the introduction of an all-screen design, Face ID, OLED, and wireless charging; while the iPhone XR was the first to have a single rear-facing camera. It’s unlikely that the iPhone 11 will have as many major changes, which means that it could be the case that it’s actually available to buy in stores in September as well.

We’ll keep you updated on the launch and release date of the new iPhone as we learn more.

What models and sizes will be available?

It will likely be the case that the 2019 phones will be the same models and sizes as those from 2018: That means there will be an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max, and iPhone 11R (those may not be the actual names). Those phones should have screens that measure 5.8 inches, 6.5 inches, and 6.1 inches, respectively.

How much will the new iPhone cost?

Again, there’s no exact word yet on how much we can expect to pay for the newest iPhone, but we certainly anticipate a price tag of at least $1,000 for the 5.8-inch iPhone 11 and more for the larger Max model. The R model should be cheaper like 2018’s iPhone XR, which has a price of $750.

Generally, the silver lining is that Apple discounts older iPhones once the new ones come out, so you can get a deal on the 2018 iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR come September.

If you want to know more about how much every iPhone model costs, read our full guide to iPhone pricing.

Check back regularly, as we’ll update this post when we know the official launch and release date of the 2019 iPhones.

Check out our guide to the best iPhones you can buy right now

source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Apple introduced three iPhone models in 2018: the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR. The $750 iPhone XR is the best iPhone for most people’s needs, and it’s the most affordable of the trio.

We highly recommend you choose the iPhone XR over older iPhone models like the iPhone X, 8, 8 Plus, 7, and 7 Plus. It has Apple’s latest and fastest processor inside, so the XR will lat you much longer than an older model with an older processor. New iPhones with new processors can last up to five years, so it’s much wiser to buy a new model than it is to buy an old one that will last only two to three years.

If you’re a tech geek, the $999 iPhone XS is an excellent buy. It’s worth the extra money when compared to the XR if you care about having the best camera tech available. The XR does not have the two camera lenses on the back, so it can’t zoom or produce Portrait photos with artfully blurred backgrounds like the iPhone XS can.

Those of you who want big phones should pick up the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, as it’s the biggest iPhone you can buy. It also has the best battery life and the same great cameras as the XS.

You can also read our full guide to iPhone pricing to find out how much these and older iPhones cost.