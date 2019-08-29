Apple will finally help independent repair shops fix your broken iPhone

source Reuters

Apple is launching a new program that enables independent repair shops to get access to the company’s materials and tools for performing out-of-warranty iPhone repairs.

The program comes after Apple has opposed “right to repair” laws in the past.

Those who are accepted into the program will receive Apple’s parts, tools, training, service guides, diagnostics, and resources for the same price as Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Apple will provide more independent repair shops with its parts, tools, training manuals, and other necessary materials for performing authorized out-of-warranty iPhone repairs, the company announced on Thursday.

The move comes after Apple had opposed “right to repair” laws in the past that would have required tech firms to provide tools and service parts to device owners and repair shops.

Apple says the program will launch in the United States with plans to expand to additional countries. The materials and tools Apple is making available to repair shops will apply to the most common out-of-warranty iPhone repairs, the company said. Such procedures include display repairs and battery replacements.

Those interested in joining the program must have an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs. They also must be an established business with verification documents available for Apple to review, and they must keep Apple’s tools, training, service guides, and diagnostics confidential. Repair businesses that are accepted into the program will get access to Apple’s parts, tools, training, service guides, diagnostics, and resources for the same price as Apple Authorized Service Providers.

Apple is launching the program after repair website iFixit recently reported that even if you use a legitimate Apple battery, iPhone owners who try to replace the battery themselves or at an unauthorized repair shop may see an error message. Apple issued a response after the report was published saying that it does this as a safety precaution to “help protect our customers from damaged, poor quality, or used batteries.”

Apple and other large companies like Verizon and Toyota opposed the Fair Repair Act in 2017, a bill that would require tech firms to sell repair tools to the general public, as Motherboard reported at the time.

Apple also recently expanded its authorized repair network to include more Best Buy stores, bringing the total to 1,000 locations in the US.