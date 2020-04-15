Buying the red version of the new iPhone SE directly contributes to coronavirus relief

source Apple

On Wednesday morning, Apple announced the long-awaited successor to its most affordable iPhone – the $400 iPhone SE. Pre-orders for the phone are available now, and it’s expected to ship starting on April 24.

The updated iPhone SE has a new design, and comes in three colors: White, Black, and “(PRODUCT)RED.”

Apple is contributing “100% of eligible proceeds” of the red iPhone SE to fighting coronavirus.

Apple debuted a new iPhone on Wednesday, but it’s not the next iPhone. Instead, it’s the new version of the iPhone SE – a beloved low-cost iPhone with a dedicated fan base.

The new, $400 iPhone SE looks more like an iPhone 8 than anything else, but it’s got powerful internals pulled from the most recent iPhone model.

Beyond a killer price and serious horsepower, the new iPhone SE has something else going for it: A new color option.

The red iPhone SE, which Apple refers to as the “(PRODUCT)RED” version, isn’t just a looker – buying it directly contributes to the global fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The naming convention is something Apple has used for years on various products, in partnership with the non-profit (RED) organization. Products with (RED) branding help fund the group’s efforts to eradicate HIV/AIDS in Africa. But during the current pandemic, (RED) is refocusing its resources to coronavirus response efforts.

“Now through September 30, Apple is partnering with (RED) to redirect 100% of eligible proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED purchases to the Global Fund’s COVID‑19 Response,” Apple’s website for the new phone says. “This will provide critical support in health systems most threatened by outbreak and, in turn, help preserve lifesaving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa.”

It’s not clear what percentage of each purchase will go to coronavirus relief efforts – the website says “a portion of the proceeds” from each purchase will go to the Global Fund. Apple representatives didn’t respond to a request for comment as of publishing.

The new iPhone SE is available for pre-order now, and it’s scheduled to start shipping on April 24.