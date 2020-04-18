The iPhone now comes in 4 different sizes. Here’s how to decide which one is right for you.

caption People look at iPhones at the World Trade Center Apple Store during a Black Friday sales event in Manhattan, New York City source Reuters

Apple just announced its newest iPhone, the iPhone SE.

The SE is the smallest available iPhone, a sequel to the original SE from 2016.

Apple’s biggest iPhone, the iPhone 11 Max Pro, is notably larger.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Wednesday, Apple announced the second-generation iPhone SE, originally released in 2016. The new iPhone SE will start at $400, using the same processor power as the iPhone 11, but at a lower price point.

The new SE is the smallest available iPhone, and a good option for people who don’t like the way iPhones have gotten larger over time. Now that Apple is selling a small phone again, size options vary widely.

Here are the sizes of all the iPhones Apple sells, from smallest to largest, and how to know which is best for you.

The new iPhone SE is Apple’s smallest available phone, with a 4.7-inch display. It’s 5.4 inches tall, and 2.65 inches wide. It’s similar in size to the iPhone 6,7, and 8. This size is perfect for anyone lamenting the rise of giant smartphones, or simply wants a smaller phone that can easily fit in their hands and pockets. It starts at $399.

caption iPhone SE.

The second-generation iPhone SE is still larger than the original SE, which Apple discontinued in 2018 and was based on the iPhone 5 model size.

caption iPhone SE.

The iPhone 11 Pro is the next smallest, with a 5.8-inch screen. It has a height of 5.67 inches and a width of 2.81 inches, making it larger than the SE. It starts at $999.

caption iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone 11 Pro is a good size for anyone who wants the latest features and most advanced camera but still values a more compact phone.

caption iPhone 11 Pro.

The iPhone XR, Apple’s budget option for 2018, has a 6.1-inch display. It’s 5.94 inches tall and 2.98 inches wide. It starts at $599.

caption iPhone XR.

The iPhone XR is a good choice for people who don’t mind a large phone and want to take advantage of a big screen but still want a relatively budget-friendly phone.

caption iPhone XR.

The iPhone 11, released in 2019, also has a 6.1-inch display. It’s 5.94 inches tall and 2.98 inches wide, the same dimensions as the iPhone XR. It starts at $699.

caption iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 is the 2019 answer to the iPhone XR, so it’s a smart choice for people who like the idea and size of the XR but want an updated camera and faster specs.

caption iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s biggest iPhone ever, with a 6.5-inch screen. It’s 6.22 inches tall and 3.06 inches wide. It starts at $1099.

caption iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max is Apple’s biggest phone yet. It’s definitely the pick for people who plan to use their phones primarily for taking photos and watching videos and have large hands and pockets, or carry their phone in a separate bag.

caption iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Comparing Apple’s smallest and largest phones reveals the two devices are worlds apart, with nearly an inch of height difference, half an inch of width, and two inches of screen difference.

caption iPhone SE and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Here are the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, and iPhone 11 compared.