These are the 10 best-performing IPOs of 2019 so far

- Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and initial public offering ETFs, ranked the top ten best performing IPOs so far in 2019.
- The companies were assessed based on their percentage gain since hitting the market.
- The list includes some familiar names, but others may come as a surprise.
- Visit the Markets Insider homepage for more stories.
2019 has been an exciting year for the initial public offering market.
Popular, venture-backed companies from Uber to Pinterest all entered the public market over the course of a few months, raising almost $25 billion total, according to the latest estimates from Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs.
Companies that have gone public this year have largely performed well in the market. According to Renaissance Capital’s review of the IPO market in the second quarter of 2019, the average return has been about 30%.
Here are the top ten best performing IPO’s so far in 2019 on a percentage basis:
10. Jumia Technologies
- source
- REUTERS/Luc Gnago
Ticker: JMIA
Offer Date: April 11, 2019
Deal Size: $196 million
Sector: Technology
Return from IPO: 80.1%
Source: Renaissance Capital
9. CrowdStrike Holdings
- source
- CrowdStrike
Ticker: CRWD
Offer Date: June 11, 2019
Deal Size: $612 million
Sector: Technology
Return from IPO: 84.3%
Source: Renaissance Capital
8. Revolve Group
Ticker: RVLV
Offer Date: June 6, 2019
Deal Size: $212 million
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Return from IPO: 86.4%
Source: Renaissance Capital
7. Tufin Software
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: TUFN
Offer Date: April 10, 2019
Deal Size: $108 million
Sector: Technology
Return from IPO: 88.1%
Source: Renaissance Capital
6. PagerDuty
- source
- PagerDuty
Ticker: PD
Offer Date: April 10, 2019
Deal Size: $218 million
Sector: Technology
Return from IPO: 93.7%
Source: Renaissance Capital
5. Turning Point Therapeutics
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: TPTX
Offer Date: April 16, 2019
Deal Size: $167 million
Sector: Healthcare
Return from IPO: 117.1%
Source: Renaissance Capital
4. Cortexyme
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: CRTX
Offer Date: May 8, 2019
Deal Size: $75 million
Sector: Healthcare
Return from IPO: 127.1%
Source: Renaissance Capital
3. Silk Road Medical
- source
- Markets Insider
Ticker: SILK
Offer Date: April 3, 2019
Deal Size: $120 million
Sector: Healthcare
Return from IPO: 129%
Source: Renaissance Capital
2. Zoom Video Communications
Ticker: ZM
Offer Date: April 17, 2019
Deal Size: $751 million
Sector: Technology
Return from IPO: 139.8%
Source: Renaissance Capital
1. Beyond Meat
- source
- Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Ticker: BYND
Offer Date: May 1, 2019
Deal Size: $241 million
Sector: Consumer Staples
Return from IPO: 541.9%
Source: Renaissance Capital