These are the 10 best-performing IPOs of 2019 so far

Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and initial public offering ETFs, ranked the top ten best performing IPOs so far in 2019.

The companies were assessed based on their percentage gain since hitting the market.

The list includes some familiar names, but others may come as a surprise.

2019 has been an exciting year for the initial public offering market.

Popular, venture-backed companies from Uber to Pinterest all entered the public market over the course of a few months, raising almost $25 billion total, according to the latest estimates from Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO ETFs.

Companies that have gone public this year have largely performed well in the market. According to Renaissance Capital’s review of the IPO market in the second quarter of 2019, the average return has been about 30%.

Here are the top ten best performing IPO’s so far in 2019 on a percentage basis:

10. Jumia Technologies

source REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Ticker: JMIA

Offer Date: April 11, 2019

Deal Size: $196 million

Sector: Technology

Return from IPO: 80.1%

Source: Renaissance Capital

9. CrowdStrike Holdings

caption CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz. source CrowdStrike

Ticker: CRWD

Offer Date: June 11, 2019

Deal Size: $612 million

Sector: Technology

Return from IPO: 84.3%

8. Revolve Group

Ticker: RVLV

Offer Date: June 6, 2019

Deal Size: $212 million

Sector: Consumer Discretionary

Return from IPO: 86.4%

7. Tufin Software

source Markets Insider

Ticker: TUFN

Offer Date: April 10, 2019

Deal Size: $108 million

Sector: Technology

Return from IPO: 88.1%

6. PagerDuty

source PagerDuty

Ticker: PD

Offer Date: April 10, 2019

Deal Size: $218 million

Sector: Technology

Return from IPO: 93.7%

5. Turning Point Therapeutics

caption Turning Point shares source Markets Insider

Ticker: TPTX

Offer Date: April 16, 2019

Deal Size: $167 million

Sector: Healthcare

Return from IPO: 117.1%

4. Cortexyme

caption Cortexyme Shares source Markets Insider

Ticker: CRTX

Offer Date: May 8, 2019

Deal Size: $75 million

Sector: Healthcare

Return from IPO: 127.1%

3. Silk Road Medical

caption Silk Road Medical shares source Markets Insider

Ticker: SILK

Offer Date: April 3, 2019

Deal Size: $120 million

Sector: Healthcare

Return from IPO: 129%

2. Zoom Video Communications

Ticker: ZM

Offer Date: April 17, 2019

Deal Size: $751 million

Sector: Technology

Return from IPO: 139.8%

1. Beyond Meat

caption The Beyond Meat IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ticker: BYND

Offer Date: May 1, 2019

Deal Size: $241 million

Sector: Consumer Staples

Return from IPO: 541.9%

