Iran’s foreign minister warned of ‘all-out war’ if the US launches a military response to Saudi oil attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif warned of the prospect of “all out war” should the US or its allies launch military action against Iran in response to attacks on Saudi oil fields, which Tehran denies any involvement in.

“I make a very serious statement about defending our country. I am making a very serious statement that we don’t want to engage in a military confrontation … but we won’t blink to defend our territory,” said Zarif in an interview with CNN.

In remarks to reporters Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described the attacks on oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia Saturday as an “act of war.”

A military response against Iran for the attacks on the oilfields, he warned, would cause “a lot of casualties,” adding that Iran would fight “to the last American soldier.”

On Saturday attacks devastated two major oil fields in eastern Saudi Arabia, triggering the largest-ever disruption to global oil supply and sending the price of oil up by 20%.

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for the attack, claiming they launched it using a fleet of drones.

Saudi Arabia said on Wednesday the strikes were “unquestionably sponsored by Iran.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed the Iranian government for the attacks, and described them as an “act of war” during a visit to the kingdom Wednesday.

“The Saudis were the nation that was attacked. It was on their soil. It was an act of war against them directly,” he told reporters.

While US President Donald Trump has not formally threatened military intervention over the attack, he said on Sunday that the US is “locked and loaded” to respond to those responsible.

Iran has denied any involvement in the attacks, and Zarif pointed to the Houthis as the source of the attack.

“I cannot have any confidence that they did it because we just heard their statement,” he said. “I know that we didn’t do it. I know that the Houthis made a statement that they did it.

In the interview with CNN, Zarif also reiterated Tehran’s insistence that it is not willing to negotiate with the US unless sanctions imposed by the Trump administration are lifted.

He said the Obama-era nuclear deal which Trump pulled the US out of is “an agreement that we reached with the United States.

“Why should we renegotiate? Why should we start something else which may again be invalid in a year and a half.”

“If they lift the sanctions that they re-imposed illegally then that’s a different situation,” he added. “Then we would consider [talks].”