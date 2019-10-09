The Iranian Instagram star who used cosmetic surgery and photoshop to look like Angelina Jolie reportedly faces up to 2 years in jail

caption Sahar Tabar gained social media fame after she posted photos of her drastically altered face after numerous cosmetic surgeries. source Youtube/Sahar Tabar

Iranian Instagram influencer Sahar Tabar, who is famous for drastically altering her appearance, could face up to two years in jail if found guilty of charges related to obtaining money through illegitimate means, according to an Iranian cybersecurity expert.

According to Iranian TV network Channel 3, the star’s arrest was said to be tied to charged of “obtaining money through illegitimate means and publishing inappropriate and vulgar photos.”

Reza Sobh Khiz, a cybersecurity expert said on the show that under Iranian cyber security laws Tabar could face anywhere between 91 days and two years in jail for these crimes.

Tabar’s real name is Fatemeh Kh, Tasnim reported, and she gained recognition internationally for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie following drastic cosmetic surgery.

Iranian Instagram influencer Sahar Tabar, who was arrested on Saturday, could face up to two years in jail if found guilty of obtaining money through illegitimate means, according to Iranian cybersecurity expert Reza Sobh Khiz.

In a news segment on the “Salam Sobh Bekheir” show on Iran’s Channel Three, Iranian cybersecurity expert Reza Sobh Khiz discussed Tabar’s arrest.

“Her arrest was tied to obtaining money through illegitimate means and publishing inappropriate and vulgar photographs,” he told the show’s host.

Sobh Khiz went on to say that according to cyber security laws in Iran the Instagram influencer could be jailed for anywhere from 91 days to two years if she is found guilty.

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, Tabar was also accused of blasphemy, inciting violence, offence against hijab and corrupting the youth.

These alleged crimes were not discussed in the clip although Insider was unable to gain access to the full segment of the show online.

Tabar’s real name is Fatemeh Kh, Tasnim reported, and she gained recognition internationally for her resemblance to Angelina Jolie following drastic cosmetic surgery, and extensive photo editing.

According to Radio Farda, the 22-year-old has had 50 procedures for her face, though she has said that much of her appearance comes from makeup and “heavy editing.”

Prior to her arrest Tabar had a following of 26,800 on her Instagram page, which was deleted following her arrest on Saturday. Some fan pages, however, have preserved photos and videos of her.