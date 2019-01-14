A military cargo plane full of meat crashed in Iran, killing everyone but a flight engineer on board, army says

A military plane carrying meat from Kyrgyzstan to Iran crashed on Monday.

Fifteen out of the 16 people on board died, Iran’s army said.

While attempting an emergency landing, the Boeing 707 cargo plane skidded off the runway and caught fire after hitting a wall at Fath Airport, state media said.

Photos of the aftermath show the plane charred remains, a dislodged wheel, and animal carcasses at the crash site.

It’s not clear who owns the plane. Iran said it belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while Kyrgyzstan said it belonged to an Iranian airline.

A military plane crashed in Iran on Monday, killing everyone on board except for one flight engineer, the country’s army said.

The Boeing 707 cargo plane, which was carrying 16 people, crashed in bad weather near Fath airport, 25 miles from Tehran, on Monday.

The cargo plane had been carrying meat from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, to Iran’s Payam International Airport, the Associated Press (AP) reported, citing Iranian state media.

caption A map showing the approximate locations of the military cargo plane’s places of origin and destination, and where it conducted an emergency landing before crashing. source Google Maps/INSIDER

The sole survivor, an unnamed flight engineer, was taken to hospital.

During an emergency landing at Fath airport, the plane skidded off the runway and caught fire after hitting a wall that separates the airport from a residential neighborhood, the AP said.

Authorities said the crew declared an emergency before landing, though the reason is not clear.

Photos of the aftermath showed the charred fuselage of the plane separated from other plane parts. Some animal carcasses can also be seen spilled out onto the ground.

There was some confusion over the ownership of the plane. A spokesman for Iran’s civil aviation told state media that the plane belonged to Kyrgyzstan, while a spokeswoman for Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport said the plane belonged to Iran’s Payam Air, Reuters reported.

Fath Airport is owned by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.