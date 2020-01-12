Iran’s only female Olympic medalist defected to Europe, citing the country’s oppressive treatment of women in a goodbye Instagram post

- source
- KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
- Iran’s only female Olympic medalist has permanently left the country and defected to Europe, according to her own Instagram post that cites the country’s oppression of women as her primary reason.
- Kimia Alizadeh won a bronze medal in the taekwondo 57 kg weight class at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and also won a silver medal at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships.
- On Instagram, she wrote that she is “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran, who have been playing with me for years” and accused the Iranian government of exploiting her athletic success.
- RadioFreeEurope reports that an Iranian state-run news outlet first reported on January 9 that Alizadeh had “emigrated to the Netherlands,” although the athlete did not specify where she is in her post.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Iran’s only female Olympic medalist confirmed that she had permanently left the country, posting a lengthy Instagram that begins with “Should I start with hello, goodbye, or condolences?”
21-year-old Kimia Alizadeh cited the country’s oppression of women, including herself, as the main force driving her defection to Europe. Alizadeh earned a bronze medal in the taekwondo 57 kg weight class at the 2016 Summer Olympics and won a silver medal at the 2017 World Taekwondo Championships.
On January 9, Iran’s state-run news media reported that Alizadeh had defected to the Netherlands, where she plans to still try for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo with a different country’s team, according to RadioFreeEurope.
Alizadeh didn’t specify where she is or what her future athletic plans are in her Instagram post, although she did say that her only concerns right now are taekwondo, her security, and a healthy and happy life.
View this post on Instagram
با سلام آغاز کنم، با خداحافظی یا تسلیت؟ سلام مردم مظلوم ایران، خداحافظ مردم نجیب ایران، تسلیت به شما مردم همیشه داغدار ایران. شما مرا چقدر میشناسید؟ فقط آنطور که در مسابقات، در تلویزیون، یا در حضور مقامات دیدهاید. اجازه دهید حالا آزادانه، هویت سانسور شدهام را معرفی کنم. میگویند کیمیا پس از این چیزی نخواهد شد. خودم از این هم فراتر میروم و میگویم قبل از این هم چیزی نبودهام: «من کیمیا علیزاده، نه تاریخسازم، نه قهرمانم، نه پرچمدار کاروان ایران» من یکی از میلیونها زن سرکوب شده در ایرانم که سالهاست هر طور خواستند بازیام دادند. هر کجا خواستند بردند. هر چه گفتند پوشیدم. هر جملهای دستور دادند تکرار کردم. هر زمان صلاح دیدند، مصادرهام کردند. مدالهایم را پای حجاب اجباری گذاشتند و به مدیریت و درایت خودشان نسبت دادند. من برایشان مهم نبودم. هیچکداممان برایشان مهم نیستیم، ما ابزاریم. فقط آن مدالهای فلزی اهمیت دارد تا به هر قیمتی که خودشان نرخ گذاشتند از ما بخرند و بهرهبرداری سیاسی کنند، اما همزمان برای تحقیرت، میگویند: فضیلت زن این نیست که پاهایش را دراز کند! من صبحها هم از خواب بیدار میشوم پاهایم ناخودآگاه مثل پنکه میچرخد و به در و دیوار میگیرد. آنوقت چگونه میتوانستم مترسکی باشم که میخواستند از من بسازند؟ در برنامه زنده تلویزیون، سوالهایی پرسیدند که دقیقاً بخاطر همان سوال دعوتم کرده بودند. حالا که نیستم میگویند تن به ذلت دادهام. آقای ساعی! من آمدم تا مثل شما نباشم و در مسیری که شما پیش رفتید قدم برندارم. من در صورت تقلید بخشی از رفتارهای شما، بیش از شما میتوانستم به ثروت و قدرت برسم. من به اینها پشت کردم. من یک انسانم و میخواهم بر مدار انسانیت باقی بمانم. در ذهنهای مردسالار و زنستیزتان، همیشه فکر میکردید کیمیا زن است و زبان ندارد! روح آزرده من در کانالهای آلوده اقتصادی و لابیهای تنگ سیاسی شما نمیگنجد. من جز تکواندو، امنیت و زندگی شاد و سالم درخواست دیگری از دنیا ندارم. مردم نازنین و داغدار ایران، من نمیخواستم از پلههای ترقی که بر پایه فساد و دروغ بنا شده بالا بروم. کسی به اروپا دعوتم نکرده و در باغ سبز به رویم باز نشده. اما رنج و سختی غربت را بجان میخرم چون نمیخواستم پای سفره ریاکاری، دروغ، بی عدالتی و چاپلوسی بنشینم. این تصمیم از کسب طلای المپیک هم سختتر است، اما هر کجا باشم فرزند ایران زمین باقی میمانم. پشت به دلگرمی شما میدهم و جز اعتماد شما در راه سختی که قدم گذاشتهام، خواسته دیگری ندارم.
“I am one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran, who have been playing with me for years,” Alizadeh wrote, according to an English translation. “They took me wherever they wanted. Whatever they said, I wore. Every sentence they ordered, I repeated.”
She also accused the Iranian government of exploiting her athletic success while condemning her as a woman, writing “they put my medals on the obligatory veil and attributed it to their management and tact.”
Confirmation of her departure comes days after Saturday’s protests in Iran, after the government admitted it had accidentally shot down a Ukranian passenger plane, killing 176 people in the process.
Alizadeh also said she had not been invited to defect to Europe, but that she would “accept the pain and hardship of homesickness” over the “corruption and lies” in Iran.
“My troubled spirit does not fit into your dirty economic channels and tight political lobbies,” she wrote. “None of us matter to them.”
- Read more:
- How the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow stretch of water where ships carry $1.2 billion of oil every day, is at the heart of spiraling tensions with Iran
- Iran’s military says it thought the Ukrainian passenger plane it shot down was an enemy missile
- Boris Johnson calls for investigation after Iran admitted to shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752
- Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he didn’t see specific evidence Iran was plotting to strike 4 US embassies