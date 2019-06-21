Iran officials pose with wreckage it says is downed US drone, suggesting they got to it before the US

caption Iran’s IRIB news agency showed wreckage of what it says is from the US drone that the Revolutionary Guard shot down on Thursday. source IRIB News via Twitter

Iranian forces shot a US drone out of the sky early Thursday morning, sparking a race to get to the remains.

Iranian TV on Friday aired footage of what it says is the wreckage from the drone, with a Revolutionary Guard general speaking beside the charred remains.

It suggests that Tehran got to the wreckage before the US did.

The US and Iran have opposing accounts over where exactly the drone was shot down.

Iranian TV on Friday aired footage of what it says is the wreckage from the US drone that it shot down Thursday.

The imagery suggests that Tehran got hold of the fragments before the US was able to recover it.

Iran’s IRIB news agency showed the charred fragments spread across a room. It’s not immediately clear where the footage was taken.

Business Insider has contacted the Department of Defense for comment.

The news report also featured an Iranian news anchor interviewing a general of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which shot down the drone before dawn on Thursday.

Watch the report below:

Iran on Thursday said it shot down the US drone because it had entered Iranian airspace.

Washington has accused Tehran of lying, and said instead that the drone was actually in international airspace.

The Pentagon says the drone fragments are in international waters near the Strait of Hormoz. ABC News reported the US Navy as saying on Thursday that it was working to recover the drone debris.

After a Japanese F-35 fighter disappeared in the Pacific in April, US and Japanese forces searched for the jet and its military pilot to prevent rival countries like China from retrieving the wreckage and glean intelligence from it.

It is highly unusual for a country to continue the search for a presumed-dead military pilot for longer than a week, Business Insider’s Ryan Pickrell previously reported.

On Thursday, Iran’s military also published a video showing an Iranian missile launcher appearing to blast the drone out of the sky.