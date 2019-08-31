After Trump tweeted out an image from a secret intelligence briefing to mock Iran, a top Iranian official trolled the president with a ‘good morning’ selfie

caption The Iranian tech minister has a history of trolling Trump online. source MJ Azari Jahromi / Twitter

Iranian official Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi taunted US President Donald Trump on Twitter Friday.

Jahromi posted a selfie of himself standing before the Nahid-1 satellite.

The tweet appears to be a response to Trump’s tweets mocking an incident involving a rocket failure that occurred in Iran.

The Iranian tech minister has a history of trolling Trump online.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

US President Donald Trump’s Twitter beef with Iran took a turn Saturday, when a top Iranian official tweeted out a selfie with a satellite.

Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, Iran’s information and communications technology minister, posted a photo of himself standing in front of the Nahid-1 satellite Friday.

Me & Nahid I right now, Good Morning Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/0tQnCP7cQa — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) August 31, 2019

The post was apparently in response to Trump’s series of tweets about a rocket failure incident that occurred in Iran. Satellite images picked up evidence that a launchpad in Iran’s space center had been charred by an explosion. Analysts speculated that the incident was linked to the Nahid-1, the Associated Press reported.

On Friday, Trump tweeted an image from a confidential report on the incident, claiming that the US was not involved in the explosion.

“I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One,” the president wrote.

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final launch preparations for the Safir SLV Launch at Semnan Launch Site One in Iran. I wish Iran best wishes and good luck in determining what happened at Site One. pic.twitter.com/z0iDj2L0Y3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2019

Read more: Trump may have revealed US military secrets by tweeting a photo to taunt Iran

Jahromi’s selfie appeared to be a response to speculation about the Nahid-1, suggesting that it was still intact. But this isn’t the first time that the official has taken to Twitter to taunt Trump. He previously wrote that the president should replace “boring” US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with comedian Jimmy Fallon, tweeting out an SNL clip about racists supporting Trump.

On August 22, Jahromi tweeted, “We are all connected, not isolated islands. Trump’s sanctions will hurt the US first.” He’s criticized the president for his withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and the European Union. He’s even mocked Trump as a “coward” and poked fun at the controversy over the size of his inauguration crowd.

.@realDonaldTrump Did You see that? Today in Iran, The Amazing crowd of REAL people are celebrating the #40thAnniversary! Just compare it with your IMAGINARY supporters in the Inauguration Day!Or even Saudis FAKE BOTS. It's the rule:Good Things happen to Good People!#BrightFuture pic.twitter.com/RjLXGttPMW — MJ Azari Jahromi (@azarijahromi) February 11, 2019

While attention remains focused on Trump’s handling of the alleged Iranian rocket explosion, it remains to be seen whether Jahromi will finally get a response from the president.