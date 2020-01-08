Iranian official trolls Trump by tweeting Iran’s flag after missile attack on US troops

caption Protest against killing of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani in Istanbul. source Reuters

Saeed Jalili, a conservative former secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Council, tweeted a picture of the Iranian flag on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after reports of missiles hitting US-stationed bases began emerging.

At around 5:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, dozens of missiles hit at least two Iraqi bases housing US personnel. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps immediately took responsibility for the strike.

Following the US airstrike that killed Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week, President Donald Trump tweeted an American flag.

US officials claimed the strike was justified due to an “imminent threat.”

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader mimicked President Donald Trump’s previous message on Twitter, as Iran fired tens of missiles at Iraqi bases with US troops.

US military officials confirmed “it is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran.”

Saeed Jalili, a conservative former secretary of the Iranian Supreme National Council, tweeted a picture of the Iranian flag on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after reports of missiles hitting bases where US troops are stationed began emerging.

Jalili’s tweet follows Trump’s tweet of an American flag last Thursday. Trump issued the briefly-pinned tweet after the US performed an airstrike against Iran’s elite Quds force commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani – an attack US officials claimed was justified due to an “imminent threat.”

The US has not yet offered any evidence explaining the nature of the purported imminent threat. Congressional lawmakers are expected to be briefed by Trump officials the specifics of the threat on Wednesday.

“The US military has taken decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad by killing Qasem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force,” the Defense Department said in a statement after last week’s airstrike. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans. The United States will continue to take all necessary action to protect our people and our interests wherever they are around the world.”

In response to Iran’s airstrikes at the bases in Iraq the Department of Defense issued the following statement: “In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners. These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.”

It was not immediately clear if any people were injured or killed in the attacks.