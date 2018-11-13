Ireland Baldwin says police accused her of being a looter when she tried to return home during the California wildfires

caption Ireland Baldwin is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger. source David Becker/Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin says a police officer in Malibu accused her of being a looter when she tried to return to her home.

Baldwin wrote on Twitter that the officer “refused to let us in because I don’t have my Malibu address on my ID.”

“Not only was he a d—, but he had 0 compassion and he literally accused us of being looters and threatened us that we were going to be arrested,” she wrote.

Baldwin also revealed that her mom, Kim Basinger, and her mom’s partner “lost their Malibu home” to the California wildfires.

“I understand that he was doing his job, but in times like this when people are losing loved ones and losing their homes, the least you can do is show compassion and be as kind as you can even if you can’t help them.”

The Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, which also serves the city of Malibu, didn’t respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

The death toll from California’s fires has risen to 44, with thousands of homes destroyed in Malibu and Northern California. The Woolsey Fire alone has burned about 150 square miles in the hills around Los Angeles.

Many celebrities have been affected by the blaze – and some have even shared photos of their own homes, either in flames or completely destroyed.

