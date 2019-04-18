An EU government data watchdog is ‘engaging’ with Facebook after it harvested 1.5 million users’ email contacts without consent

Ireland’s top privacy regulator is in contact with Facebook about the social network’s collection of more than one million user email contacts without their consent.

Business Insider reported on Thursday that Facebook had harvested the contact information since 2016.

Facebook has said the move was “unintentional” and that it is deleting the data.

Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has reached out to Facebook for information as it considers what steps to take about the revelation that Facebook harvested email contacts of 1.5 million users without their consent.

Business Insider reported on Wednesday that Facebook has collected the contact lists of 1.5 million users new to the social network. The Silicon Valley company said the contact data was “unintentionally uploaded to Facebook,” and it is now deleting it.

“We are currently engaging with Facebook on this issue and once we receive further information we will decide what steps to take,” Graham Doyle, the head of communications at the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) told Business Insider on Thursday.

The Irish DPC is the official data regulator in the country, and under GDPR – the EU’s data protection law – it is responsible for handling all data protection issues relating to Facebook in the 28-country bloc.