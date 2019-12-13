iRobot’s Roomba i7+ — the robot vacuum that can empty itself — is a whopping $300 off right now

source iRobot

A decent robotic vacuum will allow you to largely forget about having to clean your floors, thanks to the fact that you can schedule it to work when you’re not home.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ is one of the best robotic vacuums, thanks to its excellent suction power, smart features, and the fact that it can empty itself for a month at a time.

For a limited time, the device is available for a massive $300 off its original price.

A great robotic vacuum can seriously transform your cleaning routine. With a robotic vacuum, you can generally forget about having to clean the floors – thanks to the fact that you can schedule the device to clean when you’re away. Now, you can get one of the best robotic vacuums out there at a massive discount: the iRobot Roomba i7+ is available for $699.99, which is a hefty $300 off its original price of $999.99.

Three are plenty of things to love about the iRobot Roomba i7+. The vacuum is one of iRobot’s most high-tech, offering a range of features that you won’t find on any other device other than its successor, the Roomba s9+.

For example, the Roomba i7+ is able to empty the dirt and dust it collects all on its own, into a larger tank that’s attached to the charging station. In other words, under normal use, you won’t have to worry about emptying the vacuum for a month at a time.

Even under day-to-day use, the vacuum is impressive. It offers a hefty 10 times the suction power compared to the Roomba 600 series, meaning it should be more than capable of sucking up the majority of dirt and dust in your home.

The vacuum is pretty smart, too. The device intelligently maps out your home, meaning that it can clean in the most efficient way possible. You can even pinpoint where you want it to clean by rooms, which is great for spills or messy rooms. And, thanks to the app, you can easily control exactly when you want the iRobot Roomba i7+ to work.