‘Iron Lady’ Cheryl Tay to Represent Singapore at Volvic® Volcanic Experience Challenge

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 18 April 2019 – On the 31st of May this year, local Ironman triathlete and founder of Rock The Naked Truth, Cheryl Tay, will be participating in the annual Volvic ® Volcanic Experience (VVX) 25km trail running event in France, alongside her other Volvican teammates led by renowned Asian celebrity You Sheng, VVX Team Leader and Volvic ® Asia Brand Ambassador; and Leanne Szeto, founder of TriP Triathlon Coaching.





In encouraging everyone to unleash their inner potential and go beyond their comfort zones to achieve their goals, Volvic ® ‘s #FindYourVolcano campaign is back for its second instalment. The campaign will once again trace the steps of actor You Sheng who undertook the grueling VVX challenge last year, and will now lead the team in conquering the 25km trail running event together.





Organised by the Volvic ® Volcanic association, the trail running event is held within a UNESCO World Heritage natural site, starting from the heart of the the Auvergne Volcanoes Regional Park near the Volvic ® source. The run will take participants on a 25km long journey through the Chaîne des Puys/Faille de Limagne area and will include a new feature this year, with part of the trail passing through two active volcanic rock quarries.





Cheryl Tay, who is eagerly looking forward to the trail running event, said: “I’ve trained for and participated in several endurance races before, but VVX is going to be an entirely new challenge for me especially with the steep terrains of the volcanic trail! While I may be new to trail running, I am determined and inspired to push beyond my limits to conquer this new frontier!”





Franck Escudier, EVI Marketing Director said, “At Volvic ® , we believe there’s a volcano inside everyone and its power is unimaginable. With the latest instalment of our #FindYourVolcano campaign, we are setting out to inspire others to tap into this inner strength and push beyond their limits. No matter your age or gender, so long as you are prepared to step out of your comfort zone, anything is possible! So, join the social movement today and challenge yourself to go beyond your limits!“





Watch the training highlights of Cheryl and team in preparation for the VVX 25km trail running event here: https://www.facebook.com/VolvicAsia/





VOLVIC® CONTEST DETAILS

From now till 30th June 2019, stand a chance to win a GoPro Hero 7 Action Camera, as well as a one-month Virgin Active gym membership, inclusive of 3 personal training sessions. To participate, all you have to do is:





– Step 1: Purchase a bottle of Volvic ® Natural Mineral Water from any participating retail outlet

– Step 2: Scan the QR code on Volvic ® bottles’ promotional necktag or visit www.volvic.sg

– Step 3: Enter your receipt number (ensure to keep the receipt for verification) and tell us one thing that you would like to challenge yourself with!





Contest is exclusive to Singaporeans and Singapore Permanent Residents only. Please refer to the contest’s Terms and Conditions.





